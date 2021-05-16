BBI was unconstitutional

Case closed • Dismissing the BBI, Joseph Macharia notes, the five judges declared that it was “wrong, unlawful and unconstitutional”. Right from its creation, intent, structure, proposals, and composition, he adds, it didn’t meet the legal threshold. “I wonder if the Court of Appeal can rule out all these aspects. In fact, I don’t see its proponents appealing.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

***

M-Pesa narrative • As the gigantic telco Safaricom celebrates its Sh68.5 billion profit, “albeit a slight drop from last year thanks to the Covid-19”, W. Kimariech feels it can still do better. Says he: “I want to be able to insert a message [in M-Pesa].” That option, he adds, should enable the recipient to know what the cash is for rather than having to send a text or call. His contact is wkimariech@gmail.com.

***

Poetic justice • A case of poetic justice, perhaps, notes Stephen Masambu on the High Court ruling. “Three of the five judges on the BBI case were among the 41 President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to swear in as Court of Appeal justices. Was it their godsent opportunity to ‘revisit’ his apparent impunity or were they just carrying out their duties professionally?” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

***

Access denied • The ordinary Kenyan, ‘Wanjiku’, notes Muriithi King’au, “the substantive owner of the supreme law of the land, the Constitution, is caught between a rock and a hard place amid the jostling for supremacy among the three arms of government — the Executive, Judiciary and Legislature”. He quips: “Talk of an account holder with limited access to it.” His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

***

Danger spot • Danger looms large on Valley Road, Nairobi, at the intersection to Uhuru Park and Serena Hotel, David Jasondu cautions. “For some reason, motorists cross from Uhuru Park to Serena, blocking the highway, as police watch. This creates a gridlock and has caused accidents. Who allowed drivers on Processional Way to cut across Valley Road?” His contact is jasondu19@yahoo.com.