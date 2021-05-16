BBI was unconstitutional

High Court judges

From left: Lady Justice Teresia Matheka, Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi (presiding), Jairus Ngaah and Chacha Mwita prepare to deliver the judgement on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI Bill at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Thursday.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Case closed • Dismissing the BBI, Joseph Macharia notes, the five judges declared that it was “wrong, unlawful and unconstitutional”. Right from its creation, intent, structure, proposals, and composition, he adds, it didn’t meet the legal threshold. “I wonder if the Court of Appeal can rule out all these aspects. In fact, I don’t see its proponents appealing.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

