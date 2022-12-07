Raila Odinga issues fresh demands to President William Ruto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition consultative forum at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi has made 12 key resolutions it wants President William Ruto's administration to address.

The demands include putting pressure on the government to institute measures to reduce cost of basic commodities particularly by restoring subsidies to unga, fuel, school fees and electricity.

Members of the public at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi for Azimio Consultative forum. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

The forum presided over by Azimio principals Raila Odinga, Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka resolved that failure by the administration to reduce the cost of basic commodities by January 2023, "Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders.

"Ruto needs to understand that while his fortunes may have changed for the better, for a majority of parents if not all, the economic situation has become worse or remained the same," reads part of the resolutions read by National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.

From left: Azimio leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga and Martha Karua at the historic Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi for a public consultative forum. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

He added: " We have resolved that the Ruto regime be made to immediately restore and enhance the subsidies in the area of social safety in the form of cash transfer to the elderly, pesa ya wazee and Linda Mama that covered maternal issues for economically disadvantaged mothers which have since been withdrawn."

Some of the Azimio demands to President Ruto are:

1.Restore subsidies to unga, fuel, school fees and electricity by January 2023

2.Restore and enhance cash transfers to the elderly and vulnerable

3.Enhance the Linda Mama Programme to protect pregnant mothers

4.Institute discipline, order and clarity in its Cabinet ministers’ declarations

5.Embark on an inclusive and consultative process to reconstitute IEBC

6.Ensure ethnic and regional balance in State, Civil Service appointments

Azimio leaders at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on December 7, 2022 Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

7.Restore Kazi Mtaani project

8.Permanently discard plans to import Genetically Modified Foods and seeds

9. Constitute Hustler Fund in line with the law, and the correct legislation with no threats to the youth