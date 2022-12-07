Raila, Karua and Kalonzo arrive at Kamukunji Grounds for public rally

Azimio coalition party leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the historic Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi for a public consultative forum.

The meeting, according to Mr Odinga, is a coming together of Kenyans to share views on the state of affairs in the country.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

He's accompanied by other Azimio leaders including Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa and Edwin Sifuna among others

The consultative forum made 12 key resolutions to address the challenges facing Kenyans.

The leaders resolved that the William Ruto-led administration should be pressured to institute measures to reduce the cost of basic commodities, particularly by restoring subsidies of maize flour, fuel, school fees and electricity beginning January 2023, “failure to which Kenyans will be free to take such steps as they may deem fit to ease the burden of the yoke upon their shoulders”.

They said the government should also restore the school fees subsidy that saw the Education ministry reduce fees in all secondary schools and special needs schools.