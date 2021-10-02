Raila Odinga: I’ll go for issue-based campaigns

ODM Leader Raila Odinga (centre) when he received vehicles donated by Homeboyz Entertainment in partnership with Mombasa-based businessman Bernard Odhiambo at Chungwa House on October 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | ODM

By  Walter Menya

ODM leader Raila Odinga says the 2022 General Election campaigns should be issue-based and a platform to give hope and not to cause divisions among Kenyans.

