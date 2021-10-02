Raila Odinga: I’ll go for issue-based campaigns

ODM leader Raila Odinga says the 2022 General Election campaigns should be issue-based and a platform to give hope and not to cause divisions among Kenyans.

Mr Odinga noted that Kenyans, especially the youth, feel disenfranchised due to unemployment and that mechanisms must be found to create jobs and other opportunities for them to contribute to nation building.

He was speaking yesterday at Chungwa House in Nairobi after receiving election campaign vehicles donated by Homeboys Entertainment in partnership with a Mombasa businessman Mr Bernard Waore.

The vehicles are fully equipped with state-of-the-art public communication equipment and are emblazoned with Mr Odinga’s image and his ‘Inawezekana’ slogan.

Director of Homeboys Entertainment, Mr Mike Rabar, said the donation of the three vehicles fully fitted with the sound system will boost Mr Odinga’s campaign.

“This is just a token of appreciation for the work you have done in the past and the essence of this project is to ensure that whenever you go you will be heard very clearly. Your message is important to us and the people who support you. So please use these assets to propagate your messages far and wide,” said Mr Rabar as he handed the three vehicles to Mr Odinga.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga looks inside one of the vehicles donated by Homeboyz Entertainment on October 1, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy | ODM

During the event, Mr Odinga also received 3,000 face masks, hand sanitisers, and protective gowns to be used by the party in the campaign. They were donated by a businessman, Dr Samuel Oliech Omolo from Biopharm Technologies, manufacturers of sanitisers and medical equipment.

“I want to thank Mr Rabar and Mr Omollo on behalf of our party for this kind generosity. We are now in the midst of campaigns and there is need to reach out to people, to communicate with them clearly. This donation therefore is not something we take for granted,” said Mr Odinga.

The vehicles could start being used this weekend as Mr Odinga heads to Bungoma County today for the funeral of the mother of ODM politician, Mr Moses Nandalwe, in Sirisia sub-county.

Then on Monday, Mr Odinga will be in Garissa town for the Azimio la Umoja Convention, the Northern-Kenya edition.

According to Mr Odinga, the country is still in the middle of a pandemic and the need to keep people safe from the virus is paramount. He urged Kenyans to continue adhering to Covid-19 containment measures put by the government to help stop the spread of the virus.