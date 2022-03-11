Hours after NCIC summons, Raila Odinga apologises for 'madoadoa' remarks

ODM leader Raila Odinga has apologised for the 'madoadoa' remarks he made during a campaign rally in Wajir on Wednesday.

The apology comes hours after NCIC summoned him over the comments, terming it hate speech.

Hatutaki 'madoadoa' hapa Wajir, says Raila Odinga

He dismissed claims that his statements were meant to incite, discriminate against or pit communities against each other ahead of the General Elections. While he confirmed that he made the remarks, he also said his words were taken out of context by some.

He issued the apology Friday at an Azimio la Umoja rally in Kisumu.

“Juzi nilikuwa Wajir na wale candidates wote walikuja, walikuwa wa Azimio. Wakasema Wajir ni zone ya Azimio, kisha nikasimama nikatoa pongezi nikisema Wajir ni zone ya Azimio na hakuna madoadoa. (Recently I was in Wajir and all the candidates present were from different outfits forming Azimio la Umoja. They said Wajir is an Azimio zone and when I rose to speak, I reaffirmed that indeed Wajir is Azimio zone and there were no madoadoa).”

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses mourners at a funeral in Nyakach, Kisumu County, on March 11, 2021. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

He added: “Sikumaanisha hatutaki kabila zingine kule Wajir, kwa hivyo kama kuna mwenye hakunielewa vizuri na ameona makosa, namuambia pole sana. (I did not mean that we do not want other tribes in Wajir and if there is anyone who did not understand felt offended by what I said, then I am saying sorry,” said Mr Odinga.

Hate speech

The NCIC, in a statement from chairman Samuel Kobia, said that the term is considered hate speech in Kenya.

“The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech, to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation, and to deliver on our promise,” Dr Kobia said.

Last week, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki was summoned by NCIC over the comments he allegedly made last month, where he is alleged to have threatened former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka, who is contesting the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat, daring him not to step in his constituency on his vote-hunting mission.

The legislator has since denied uttering alleged inflammatory remarks directed at his opponent.

Late last month, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was set free by a Nakuru court after prosecutors failed to bring charges against him over his ‘madoadoa’ remarks.

The court on January 26 gave the police a month to finish their investigations into Mr Linturi’s alleged incitement remarks he made during Deputy President William Ruto's rally on January 8 in Eldoret.

Additional report by Allan Olingo