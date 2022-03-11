NCIC summons Raila over 'madoadoa' remarks

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned ODM party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his 'madoadoa' remarks made in Wajir on Wednesday.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Dr Samuel Kobia said that the term is considered hate speech in Kenya.

“The Commission wishes to assure Kenyans of its commitment to curbing any form of hate speech, to ensure Kenya remains a stable, prosperous and cohesive nation, and to deliver on our promise,” Dr Kobia said.

Mr Odinga has come under fire from a cross section of leaders over his remarks during the Azimio la Umoja rally.

Hatutaki 'madoadoa' hapa Wajir, says Raila Odinga

Last week, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki was summoned by NCIC over the comments he allegedly made last month, where he is alleged to have threatened former Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka, who is contesting the Tharaka Nithi gubernatorial seat, daring him not to step in his constituency on his vote-hunting mission.

The legislator has since denied uttering alleged inflammatory remarks directed at his opponent.

Late last month, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was set free by a Nakuru court after prosecutors failed to bring charges against him over his ‘madoadoa’ remarks.