NCIC summons Raila over 'madoadoa' remarks

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned ODM party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his 'madoadoa' remarks made in Wajir on Wednesday.

