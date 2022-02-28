Court sets Linturi free over 'madoadoa' remarks

Linturi free

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi addressing journalists outside the Nakuru law courts after his case file was closed.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda I Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Monday set free by the court after prosecutors failed to bring charges against him over his ‘madoadoa’ remarks.

