Court sets Linturi free over 'madoadoa' remarks

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Monday set free by the court after prosecutors failed to bring charges against him over his ‘madoadoa’ remarks.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti closed the case upon the expiry of the period given to the police to conclude their investigations before charging Mr Linturi.

The court on January 26 gave the police a month to finish their investigations into Mr Linturi’s alleged incitement remarks that he made during Deputy President William Ruto's rally on January 8 in Eldoret.

But prosecutors requested to close and withdraw the case after the police failed to gather enough evidence to support the charges.

The magistrate granted the request and Mr Linturi was set free.

"The application by the prosecution to have the miscellaneous application closed and withdrawn is hereby allowed and the court directs that the cash bail be released to the depositor,” the magistrate ruled.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Linturi thanked the court and the prosecution for their decision to discontinue the case, saying it confirmed that it was politically motivated.

Mr Linturi condemned the Directorate of Criminal investigations, saying it had misused public resources to serve political interests.

He advised DCI boss George Kinoti to avoid being used by politicians to settle their political scores.

“I am very concerned about the wanton misuse of public resources by the office of the DCI in arraigning people in court and wasting judicial time on matters that are not necessary. The resources should have been used to serve Kenyans better,” he said.

Mr Linturi was arrested on the evening of January 8 at a hotel in Eldoret after attending a rally that was organised by the Deputy President.

He was taken to Nakuru’s Kaptembwo Police Station the following day and was held briefly before being taken to Naivasha and later to Nairobi for questioning.

He was returned to Nakuru that night and produced in court on January 10.

The police filed a miscellaneous application seeking to hold him for more days to conclude their investigations before charging him.