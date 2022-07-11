Raila: I am still opposed to tea plucking machines

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has supported calls to withdraw tea plucking machines by multinationals operating in Kenya.

Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, who spoke in Bomet and Kericho counties, also said their government would not harass the opposition.

Leaders who spoke at the meetings told Mr Odinga to resettle families evicted from Mau forest should he win the presidency next month.

Mr Odinga backed calls by Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli to end the use of the machines in tea plantations.

“I have been against the use of these gadgets as they contribute to unemployment. It is a matter that must be reviewed,” Mr Odinga said at Ndanai Catholic Church in Sotik Constituency, Bomet county, yesterday.

He added that technology should not hurt families and the country’s economy.

“It is important for a government to protect workers,” he said.

Mr Atwoli said more than 200,000 jobs have been lost to the machines, especially in the South Rift.

“The problem with local lawmakers is that they are compromised by multinationals as soon as they are elected. They never speak on issues affecting workers,” Mr Atwoli said in Kericho.

“I have repeatedly stated that the economies of Bomet, Kericho and Nandi Hills towns will collapse if these machines are deployed to plantations by the multinationals. Companies are laying off employees, reducing families’ purchasing power.”

He added that some countries have outlawed the machines, “yet Kenya has fully embraced them to the detriment of employees and the business community”.

Multinationals and local firms that have introduced tea plucking machines include Unilever, James Finlays, Sotik Tea and George Williamson.

Opposition politics

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua told their opponents not to panic if they find themselves in the opposition.

“In the spirit of democracy, we will not harass them. Kenyans will make their decision on the ballot and we are confident of winning the election. The opposition will play its role in the country’s politics,” he said.

Mr Odinga said his administration will fix the economy and create job opportunities, addressing the high cost of basic goods and foodstuffs in the country.

Ms Karua called on women to back Mr Odinga for the Presidency saying he had demonstrated steadfastness in leadership and fought to entrench democracy in the country.

"With proper management of the money collected through taxation, it is possible for the government to provide healthcare and education for free," said Ms Karua.

She said it was unfortunate that politicians only sought to address the problems affecting the people during the electioneering period.

"Tribalism and nepotism are issues that unfortunately crop up only during the general election in the country," said Ms Karua.

Development projects

Residents of the two counties urged Mr Odinga to ensure if he wins the Presidency that the Sh22 billion Bosto water dam is constructed and that the plight of the more than 60,000 evictees from Mau forest – some of whom are still in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps - is addressed along with historical injustices by the colonial government during the take-over of tea estates by multinationals.

Mr Andrew Kimetto, an elder who highlighted the issues said the region had been sidelined in appointment to state jobs by the government, while other regions in Rift Valley benefited, yet the Kipsigis residing in the South Rift region is the most populous in the Kalenjin community.

The proposed construction of a national referral hospital in Kipkelion East with the county government having donated 100 acres for the project, they said, should be a priority issue for the next government.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, his Mombasa counterpart Mr Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Mr Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Suna East MP Junet Mohamed – Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat, former MPs Peter Keneth, Paul Sang, Mrs Jebii Kilimo, James Cheruiyot Koske and Dr Sally Kosge accompanied Mr Odinga in the tour.

"As women, we will rally behind Mr Odinga as he is the best candidate for the job and has picked one of us (Ms Karua ) as his running mate. It is the first time that we have the highest possibility of having a woman as Deputy President," Dr Kosgey said.

Mr Salat called on Mr Odinga to ensure that all the roads that have stalled in the Bomet East constituency are completed if he ascends to the Presidency.

He said the region lacked development and there was a need to ensure the infrastructural development is completed.

"Kalenjins should exercise their democratic right by voting in candidates of their choice without being influenced by political euphoria," said Mr Tarus.

Mr Keneth said the 2002 situation where the majority of Kenyans elected Mwai Kibaki will play out in the August poll.