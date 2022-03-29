Raila: I am not aware of Ruto impeachment claims

Azimio la Umoja Presidential aspirant Raila Odinga Tuesday denied claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he was the one who plotted to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While meeting over 3,000 elders and elected leaders from Mt Kenya who lean towards his sida at State House, Nairobi on Saturday, President Kenyatta reportedly expressed concern that the DP had plotted to impeach him, forcing the Head of State to seek a Handshake with his erstwhile opponent, Mr Odinga.

But speaking later in Malindi, Dr Ruto came out guns blazing, suggesting that it was Mr Odinga —whom he said swore himself in as the people’s President, against the Constitution—who had a plot, and executed, to overthrow the Jubilee government.

It has never happened

By swearing himself in, Dr Ruto said, Mr Odinga had threatened the constitutional order.

"I am not a fool, a drunkard or a mad man to help put together a government and then go behind it and plan to remove it. As Deputy President, I know what I must do, and I will never, I have never, and it has never happened that I will do anything to bring down our government. To those spreading the propaganda: Shame on you! Shame! You deserve nothing but shame,” the DP said at a rally in Malindi Town, Kilifi County.

But speaking after endorsement by Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) on Tuesday, the ODM leader rubbished the DP's allegations, insisting he was not aware of his impeachment claims.

When asked whether he was privy to such plans, he said "I'm not aware."