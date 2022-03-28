Ruto: It is Raila who wanted to overthrow Uhuru, not me

Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims that he had plotted to impeach his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While meeting over 3,000 elders and elected leaders from Mt Kenya who lean towards him at State House, Nairobi on Saturday, President Kenyatta is said to have expressed concern that the DP was planning to impeach him, forcing the Head of State to seek a Handshake with his erstwhile opponent, Raila Odinga.

Dr Ruto came out guns blazing, suggesting that it was Mr Odinga—whom he said swore himself in as the people’s President, against the Constitution—that actually had a plot, and executed, to overthrow the legitimately-elected Jubilee government.

“I am not a fool, a drunkard or a mad man to help put together a government and then go behind it and plan to remove it. As Deputy President, I know what I must do, and I will never, I have never, and it has never happened that I will do anything to bring down our government. To those spreading the propaganda: Shame on you! Shame! You deserve nothing but shame,” the DP said in a rally in Malindi Town, Kilifi County.

“I want to ask our friends: Please respect those of us that campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta and made president. You have no agenda. Please don't sink that low now that your project has been rejected.”

In the DP’s eyes, the accusations against him should actually be placed on Mr Odinga’s doorstep.

“The person known for going against the Kenyan Constitution is known. He wanted to overthrow the government in 1982 and then recently swore himself in as the President to overthrow the Constitution. My friend, you must be confusing me with your project," Dr Ruto said, making reference to his team’s labelling of Mr Odinga as a State project following President Kenyatta’s backing.

However, the DP said he had forgiven the president for oppressing, despising, and mocking the people who supported and ensured he ascended to power.

“We forgive you, but do not spread lies about us and do not make other people spread propaganda for no reason. We are peaceful, straightforward, and law-abiding people who believe in the constitution,” he said.