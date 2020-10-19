Raila: BBI campaigns will be back soon

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Sunday took the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns to his home county in Siaya and declared that the push to enact a new Constitution and build a new Kenya is unstoppable.

Speaking at the home of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Mr Odinga said the hope for a prosperous new Kenya is hinged on the constitutional review through the BBI, whose campaigns, he said, will be back in earnest after President Kenyatta and himself release the report to the public.

The report is expected to be made public anytime this week.

Mr Odinga, who attended a traditional marriage ceremony for Mr Rasanga’s daughter, was accompanied by his wife Ida.

County money

The former Prime Minister said counties will have the opportunity to allocate more money for development projects once the BBI recommendations are adopted.

“Counties will receive 35 per cent of the revenue share from the national government, which will enable them to implement more development projects unlike now where a huge chunk of the budget goes to pay salaries," he said. He regretted that for 50 years, the country had lagged behind in development, being overtaken by nations that had smaller economies than Kenya at independence.

“This is why we have resolved to change course in regards to how we play our politics. The country will only realise it’s dreams by accepting to have a new constitutional order through BBI,” he said.

He said he is selling the BBI agenda because he believes it is the last hope for the country to finally achieve the dream that has been elusive for the last 50 years.

The ODM leader noted that he was laying ground for the next phase of campaigns to drum up support for BBI report as the country gears up for a referendum. He asked his supporters to back the changes.