Raila and Karua file written submissions ahead of Supreme Court battle

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Friday morning filed their written submissions in support of their petition at the Supreme Court.

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua are seeking to invalidate Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto's election win, which was declared by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati last week.

They filed their written arguments ahead of Tuesday's status conference.

The submissions are contained in a 40-page document.

The two have expressed confidence that they will win in the Supreme Court petition.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga (center) flanked by his running mate Martha Karua (left) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at KICC on August 16, 2022. Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga said his legal team has concrete evidence that will lead to the nullification of Dr William Ruto’s declaration as the President-elect.

Download a copy of Raila's Supreme Court petition: Raila Odinga petition download

On the other hand, the IEBC, in its submissions, has insisted that Dr Ruto was duly elected and that the elections were conducted in accordance with the law and legal procedures.

IEBC has presented Forms 34A, 34B, 34C and 34D, being the tallying documents on which the Commission based the presidential contest winner declaration.