Raila and Karua file written submissions ahead of Supreme Court battle

Raila Odinga Martha Karua supreme court petition kenya election ruto iebc

Kenya's Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua look at a document at the Milimani High Court in Nairobi on August 22, 2022. 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The duo have led their troops in attacking and discrediting the conduct of the IEBC during the elections.


Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua on Friday morning filed their written submissions in support of their petition at the Supreme Court. 

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua are seeking to invalidate Kenya Kwanza leader William Ruto's election win, which was declared by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati last week. 

They filed their written arguments ahead of Tuesday's status conference.

The submissions are contained in a 40-page document.

The two have expressed confidence that they will win in the Supreme Court petition.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga (center) flanked by his running mate Martha Karua (left) and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at KICC on August 16, 2022.

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga said his legal team has concrete evidence that will lead to the nullification of Dr William Ruto’s declaration as the President-elect.

On the other hand, the IEBC, in its submissions, has insisted that Dr Ruto was duly elected and that the elections were conducted in accordance with the law and legal procedures. 

IEBC has presented Forms 34A, 34B, 34C and 34D, being the tallying documents on which the Commission based the presidential contest winner declaration.

