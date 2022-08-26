Chebukati attends burial of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka
The burial of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) official, is underway at Muuani Village in Machakos County.
Among those attending the burial ceremony is IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Marjan Hussein. They were accompanied by commissioners Abdi Guliye and Bolu Moya.
Mr Mbolu was the Embakasi East Retuning Officer in the just concluded General Election. He was found murdered at Oloitokotok in Kajiado County days after he was reported missing. He was 53 years old.
Government pathologists have been unable to identify the cause of his death.
He is survived by his wife Tabitha Mbolu and two children, Prudence and Isaac.