Chebukati attends burial of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka

The burial of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, the slain Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner (IEBC) official, is underway at Muuani Village in Machakos County.

Among those attending the burial ceremony is IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Marjan Hussein. They were accompanied by commissioners Abdi Guliye and Bolu Moya.

The casket bearing the remains of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka, the slain IEBC Retuning Officer. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

Mr Mbolu was the Embakasi East Retuning Officer in the just concluded General Election. He was found murdered at Oloitokotok in Kajiado County days after he was reported missing. He was 53 years old.

Also Read: Autopsy fails to show cause of death of IEBC official

Government pathologists have been unable to identify the cause of his death.