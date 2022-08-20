Presidential petition: Ex-AG Githu Muigai to head IEBC's legal team

Former Attorney Prof Githu Muigai will lead a strong team of more than 10 experienced lawyers to defend the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and its chairman Wafula Chebukati in the anticipated presidential election petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Some of the team members have represented IEBC in the past, including in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) cases.

According to the list of lawyers seen by Nation.Africa, Prof Muigai will be working with lawyers Kamau Karori, Abdikadir Mohamed, Eric Gumbo, Wambua Kilonzo, Peter Wanyama, George Murugu, Mahat Somane, Cyprian Wekesa and Edwin Mukele.

The team will be assisted by more than 10 other lawyers in research and documentation.

Mr Chebukati declared Deputy President William Ruto the president-elect, but his main rival Raila Odinga and the Azimio team rejected the results.

The Azimio legal team, led by Mr Odinga's long-time legal adviser Paul Mwangi, has been working on their petition which has to be filed at the Supreme Court by 2 pm on Monday.

The Azimio team has said that they have a lot of evidence that proves that Ruto's win was not fair and there were numerous instances of irregularities and illegalities.

Divided commission

The Azimio side has also accused Mr Chebukati of interfering with the results to favour the DP. Four of the seven IEBC commissioners have also rejected the results announced by Mr Chebukati.

The four are vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang'aya, Irene Masit and Francis Wanderi.

Prof Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu are on Mr Chebukati's side.

It is the first time the commission will be approaching the Supreme Court petition divided and literally reading from different scripts.