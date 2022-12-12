President William Ruto fetes Chebukati and team, Cherera Four left out

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, two commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye are among individuals honoured by President William Ruto in a Special Gazette released on Monday, leavving in the cold the “Cherera four”.

The Gazette Notice was issued on the day the country marked 59 years since it became a republic in the celebrations marked at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The day is marked on December 12th every year.

The honours came as the President instigated a push to have four other IEBC commissioners- Ms Juliana Cherera (Vice Chairperson) and commissioners Irene Masit, Justus Nyangaya and Francis Wanderi edged out of the commission for disagreeing with their chairman as he announced President Ruto the winner of the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Already Ms Cherera, Mr Nyangaya and Mr Wanderi have resigned with Ms Masit the only of the four determined to face the tribunal formed by President Ruto and chaired by Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule to investigate their conduct.

Mr Chebukati was honoured with the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) in a list of 13 individuals in the category.

His other two colleagues- Mr Guliye and Mr Molu were awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) in the second class category that had 35 other Kenyans.





From left: IEBC commissioners Justus Nyang'aya, Francis Wanderi, Juliana Cherera and Irene Masit during a past media briefing. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group





Others honoured from the commission are Marjan Hussein Marjan; -IEBC Chief Executive Officer and Chrispine Owiye-,Director Legal.

The Gazette Notice also includes other Kenyans honoured in different categories in recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

Mr Chebukati’s recognition comes despite the Azimio coalition led by Mr Raila Odinga calling for his removal from office as well as his two colleagues on claims that he bungled the August 9, 2022 presidential election that saw Dr Ruto declared winner.

Although Mr Chebukati, Mr Molu and Mr Ghuliye are set to exit the commission in January 2013 after serving their non-renewable full term of six years, two petitions have been filed in Parliament seeking their removal from office.

The petitioners accuse them for bungling the August 2022 presidential election.

The Azimio coalition, other than accusing the three members of the commission for the role they played in the concluded general election, aver that with their terms coming to an end early next year, by now they should have proceeded on terminal leave pending their retirement as required by law.

“It should be a concern for every Kenyan that Mr Chebukati and his team are still in office at a time they should be on terminal leave ahead of the expiry of their term next year," Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, the leader of minority in the National Assembly, says.

"Why they are still in office is a case of high level impunity that must be resisted by any good natured Kenyan,” the Ugunja MP added.

Mr Chebukati’s recognition as well as those of his two colleagues come as no surprise as President William Ruto has on various occasions in his public engagements, singled out Mr Chebukati as a “hero” for the role he played in the presidential election.

President Ruto has not hidden the fact that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta was kin to have Mr Odinga declared the winner by all means including using the “deep state” and the “system” to harass Mr Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya into submission “but the IEBC chairman remained firm”.

The 12 others honoured alongside Mr Chebukati are Governors Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga) and Julius Malombe (Kitui).