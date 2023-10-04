President Ruto set to tour Raila backyard starting Friday

President William Ruto will tour the Nyanza region and launch development projects starting Friday amid concerns over the implementation of new programmes.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the President will tour Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

The PS and ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, the two most senior government officials from Luo Nyanza, have already held meetings with local leaders, particularly those allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration, ahead of the President’s visit.

On Saturday, the two leaders, who were accompanied by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, inspected the rehabilitation of the Homa Bay pier as well as the Kendu Bay and Mbita jetties. Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has allocated Sh1.6 billion for the project.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto urged communities around Lake Victoria to support the project.

“Apart from rehabilitating the jetties, the government will also purchase a ferry that will enable the movement of passengers and goods across the lake,” he said .

Dr Omollo said President Ruto will also visit the site of the proposed multi-billion Kabonyo Kanyagwal Fisheries and Aquaculture Research Centre in Nyando. He urged the region’s residents to embrace the development coming to the region.

“We push for these development projects at the national level. It is only prudent that we embrace them and not destroy them through demonstrations,” said Dr Omollo.

The PS added that the President will also inspect a road construction project in Muhoroni sub-county and the multi-billion Lake Basin Development Authority Mall and visit Kisumu Port where he is expected to commission MV Uhuru II, built by Kenya Shipyard.

In Homa Bay County, Dr Omollo said President Ruto will inspect the Mfangano bypass and the Mbita-Sindo-Magunga road, which are under construction. He will also visit the Victory Fish Farms.

Sugar sub-sector

The Head of State will meet farmers in Awendo, Migori County, with a particular focus on the sugar sub-sector. In Mr Raila Odinga’s home county of Siaya, the President will visit technical and vocational training centres in Gem and Rarieda and launch the construction of the Bondo-Liunda road.

Some leaders and residents have urged the President to initiate new projects instead of just touring those initiated by the previous government.

Ms Wanga said that while the county is Mr Odinga’s political stronghold, it should also benefit from development projects initiated by the government.

“Homa Bay has both ODM and UDA supporters. Political differences should not divide us at the expense of development,” she said. “I am in opposition but I am also ready to work with the government for the development of our people.”

Dangerous

Former District Commissioner Kenneth Ogosia urged the President to ensure the construction of the Goye bridge in Usenge, Bondo sub-county, which could be dangerous during the El Nino rains.

Some residents have urged their local leaders to accompany the President on his working tour. This is after they skipped previous visits by the Head of State saying they were not invited.

Human rights activist Michael Kojo said the meetings were public and no leader should claim they were not invited.

“The leaders were elected and they represent the people. They should present our interests before the President,” he said.