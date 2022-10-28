President Ruto rewards loyalists with committee posts

President William Ruto rewarded loyalists with seats in parliamentary committees but warned that he will not tolerate the positions being turned into deal-cutting avenues.

The President told MPs who attended the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting he will not entertain any “monkey business”, insisting that transparency and accountability will be a treasured trait.

“The President warned us that it will not be business as usual in various Committees. While citing cases of the last Parliament, the President said these committees are not for advancing individual interests,” one of the MPs who attended the meeting told Nation.

President Ruto used the meeting to rally the Kenya Kwanza MPs to support his legislative agenda.

He is said to have warned them against going against the agreed list, citing the examples of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and his Moiben counterpart Silas Tiren who were kicked out of key committees after they attempted to defy the President by fielding themselves as chairpersons without the approval of the parliamentary group.

Bill passages

According to Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur, President Ruto wants the legislators to help him in passing the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Bill.

The High Court recently stopped the bid to increase monthly NSSF contributions to Sh2, 068 after it ruled that the law supporting the increments was unconstitutional.

President Ruto also wants the National Assembly to harmonise the land rates charged by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) which he described as discriminative.

This came as the National Assembly adopted the list of members to 42 of the 44 committees in the House yesterday.

The list was presented by the leader of the majority Kimani Ichung’wah, who chairs the Committee on Selection. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has ordered the committees to conduct elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson next week.

The committees are critical in vetting individuals who will be nominated by President Ruto for the Principal Secretary positions.

The Speaker specifically directed that the Administration and Internal Affairs Committee, which will jointly vet the nomination of Mr Japheth Koome as the Inspector General of Police with its equivalent from the Senate, be facilitated today for its leadership elections.

A section of Kenya Kwanza MPs from the Mt Kenya region protested at the list, terming it skewed. Some of them, who spoke to Nation in confidence, said the list did not achieve regional balancing.

“Some regions were favoured in at the expense of others. People were forced to drop their interests to vie as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons,” said an MP. But Thika Town MP Alice Ng’ang’a, who was proposed to chair the Labour and Social Welfare Committee, said the allocation of leadership positions was above board.

“I can tell you that the allocation of seats was very transparent and not just because I have been proposed to lead a committee,” said Ms Ng’ang’a.

Mr Ichung’wah reminded the disgruntled MPs that it is not possible to please everyone.