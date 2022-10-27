In Ruto’s State House, 11am means 11am –or earlier

President William Ruto appears to have restored punctuality at state events.

During the previous regime of the former head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta, delays were rampant and members of the Fourth Estate were often kept waiting longer.

On several occasions, events such as press conferences would start up to one and a half hours late.

This touched off a running joke on Twitter where, whenever State House announced an event, users would wonder whether it was GMT or “State House time”.

Now, President Ruto seems to be changing the culture at the State House, after a few months in office.

For instance, the press invitation from the State House on Thursday indicated that the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet Secretaries would start at 11am. The event started about 10 minutes earlier.

According to sources, the president was also present for a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, which started at 7am on the dot as announced.

That is not all, last Thursday during the Mashujaa Day celebrations, the head of state also arrived at the Uhuru Gardens a few earlier than anticipated throwing his protocol officials into a spin.

CSs in office

And immediately after the CSs took the oath of office, there was no time for them to hang around with their families at the State House.

They were seen moving out and heading to their offices where some of their predecessors were ready to hand over the office to them.

Trade CS Moses Kuria took over from former CS Betty Maina and announced that the government would bring on board private investors for water and energy.

According to CS Kuria, the investors will help the government to make money, which will be useful in its plan of avoiding borrowing.

Former Agriculture CS Peter Munya also handed over the office to his successor Mithika Linturi.