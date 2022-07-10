Political split in Kenyatta family or poll strategy?

The political split among the Kenyattas over the succession race has triggered a discussion on a possible feud in one of the most influential families.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been open that his preferred successor is Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga. While most family members have not publicly declared their political stand, the assumption is that they back President Kenyatta’s choice. However, the President’s first cousin, retired Captain Kung’u Muigai, is backing Deputy President William Ruto of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. He recently led a delegation of elders to Dr Ruto’s Karen home.

Former Kiambu Woman representative Annah Nyokabi– another cousin of President Kenyatta – has shunned both DP Ruto and Mr Odinga. Ms Nyokabi is the running mate to Kiambu governor candidate Patrick Wainaina on an independent ticket. Mr Wainaina has previously been a close ally of the Deputy President before deciding to run as an independent.

The turn of events in the succession race is similar to divisions that preceded the 1997 and 2002 elections, where members of the larger Kenyatta family backed different presidential candidates.

In 1997, Mr Ngengi Muigai–the elder brother of Captain Kung’u Muigai–backed Mr Kenneth Matiba while Mr Kenyatta’s maternal uncle Mr George Muhoho backed the late Mwai Kibaki under Democratic Party (DP). In the same election, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta backed the late President Daniel Moi on a Kanu ticket.

Similar scenario was repeated in 2002, when Senator Beth Mugo backed Mr Kibaki in an election where her cousin, Uhuru, was an unsuccessful candidate.

The President and Mr Kung’u have close blood relations since the latter’s father – James Muigai–was the younger brother to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s founding President.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta–the President’s mother— is also a first cousin of Kung’u’s mother.

The two have remained close at the family level with Mr Kung’u always a central figure in major family events like traditional weddings and dowry negotiations.

In 2017, Kung’u led negotiations with the Gilisho family when President Kenyatta decided to pay the bride price of his father’s grandmother, only identified as Mosana.

But the succession battle has split them. In 2020, Kung’u disowned Kikuyu elders who visited the rural home of Mr Odinga, saying the President did not sanction the visit.

Some people have labelled Kung’u a political opportunist, who is trying to capitalise on his close links with the President to advance personal interests.

But in an interview, Kung’u said there was nothing personal about their decisions to have divergent political views in every electoral cycle. “We separate family and politics,” he said.

He also laughed off assertions that their decision could be driven by the need to have their family interests taken care of by whoever comes to power, stating there is no single day they have held a meeting to agree on which member of the family to be in which political camp.

Veteran politician Koigi wa Wamwere said it was not surprising that the family had decided to back different presidential candidates as they had done before.

University lecturer Prof Macharia Munene similarly noted the division was normal in such a big family.

“They are basically trying to spread their eggs in different baskets,” he said.