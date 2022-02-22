Political aspirants living with disabilities push for more representation

Gospel singer Reuben Kigame

Reuben Kigame, a veteran gospel singer turned politician. He made headlines when he declared his presidential bid on Saba Saba Day in 2021 as a PwD aspirant.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Agatha Gichana

People with disabilities (PWD) have urged more of them to come out and vie in the upcoming General Election as they seek to meet the five percent quota in Article 54 of the Constitution

