Ruto’s proposals on budget set the stage for clash with Uhuru

William Ruto

DP William Ruto speaks during a political rally in Thimagiri, North Imenti, Meru County on February 21, 2022.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Gitonga Marete

Deputy President William Ruto has upped the stakes in his war with President Uhuru Kenyatta, with more proposals targeting the runaway cost of living that will upset the Head of State’s last financial plan.

