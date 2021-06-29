Pay pending bills - MPs pile pressure on Treasury

Parliament

Parliament in session.

Photo credit: File |  Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Members of Parliament have piled pressure on the National Treasury to stop disbursing money to government agencies and ministries that have not settled all their pending bills.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 'All Kenyan adults to be vaccinated by 2022'

  2. Court jails Zuma for contempt

  3. Eswatini orders curfew after unrest

  4. Somalia presidential vote set for October 10

  5. Pay pending bills - MPs pile pressure on Treasury

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.