Laikipia sets aside Sh700m to clear pending bills

Last year, the National Treasury advised the county government to resolve the issue of pending bills. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsogo | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Laikipia County government has set aside Sh700 million of its proposed Sh8.1 billion 2021/2022 budget to clear outstanding pending bills.

