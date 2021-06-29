Laikipia sets aside Sh700m to clear pending bills

Laikipia County government has set aside Sh700 million of its proposed Sh8.1 billion 2021/2022 budget to clear outstanding pending bills.

“We are committed to ensuring liquidity into the market. This will involve prioritising payment of pending bills as the first charge by all the departments. We have set Sh700 million for this purpose,” the county's Finance Executive Murungi Ndai said.

In a letter written to Mr Ndai dated March 12, 2020, National Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia asked the county to resolve the issue of pending bills by forming a committee.

This is after a group of local contractors appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and compel the devolved unit to clear over Sh100 million pending bills.

The irate contractors said they were facing financial constraints after being auctioned due to failure to clear bank loans they had acquired to roll out various development projects at the grassroots.

The entrepreneurs availed documents to the media to prove that they had rendered services to the county government.

“Some of my officers and I risk been taken to jail if we pay unverified pending bills to the contractors. We don't want to pay these pending bills while on our way to King'ong'o prison. I sought the indulgence of the Attorney General and he advised me to conduct scrutiny at the grassroots of all projects before making any payment to contractors,” said Mr Ndai.

Huge spenders in the annual budget estimates are health at Sh2.1 billion, infrastructure at Sh1.7 billion, pending bills and public administration at Sh700 million each and county assembly at Sh536 million.

Other sectors that have taken a big share of allocation are education, water and finance departments at Sh463 million 443 million and Sh391 million respectively. Trade department will get Sh112 million while other county entities will share the balance.

The leasing programme has been allocated Sh280 million to grade and gravel 900 kilometers. Upgrades of key urban centres and markets in the county have been allocated Sh933 million.

Further, Sh23.1 million will be spent to equip youth with skills and construction of culverts to address drainage issues.

Offering of title deeds to Likii and other settlements will cost Sh10 million while Sh24 million will go towards the development of valuation roll.

Mr Ndai said that they opted to prioritize infrastructure and health as economic enablers and key deliverables for the county government.

“Infrastructure upgrade will spur economic activities by attracting investments in enterprise, manufacturing, service provision and tourism,” Mr Ndai said.

Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital and Nyahururu County Referral Hospital have been allocated Sh160.7 million and Sh140.7 million respectively.

The Executive has set aside Sh30 million for National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) subsidies while Sh33 million will be spent as stipend for Community Health Volunteers (CHVs).

The county’s medical team will be remunerated with Sh1.8 billion during the same period.