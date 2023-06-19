Parties tribunal bars Kega-Jubilee faction from divorcing Azimio

The Jubilee party faction led by EALA MP Kanini Kega has been barred from pulling out of the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

In a ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, the faction has been stopped from holding a Special Annual Delegates Conference (ADC), scheduled for July 22 2023.

The PPDT chairperson Desma Nungo further issued conservatory orders suspending a letter from the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) that recognised the ouster of Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe as secretary general and vice chairperson, respectively.

Further, the tribunal issued conservatory orders stopping both the Kega and Kioni factions from representing Jubilee Party in a decision seemingly reached at to shield the tribunal from accusations of bias and favouritism.

"Pending the hearing and determination of the complaint and applications filed herein inter-partes, interim conservatory orders are hereby issued restraining all parties hereto and/or their representatives jointly and severally from issuing any communication and/or making any public representations on behalf of Jubilee party, and further staying communication dated June 6 and 13, 2023 issued by the Hon Joshua Kuttuny and any other communication and/or decisions that may have been issued and/or taken by any of the parties hereto on behalf of Jubilee party during the pendency of these proceedings, "ordered Mr Nungo.

The orders were issued after Kioni faction petitioned the tribunal to stop the Kega faction from pulling out of Azimio.

They urged the tribunal to slam brakes on Kega faction from further interfering with the parties decision including calling for Annual Conference of the party pending determination of their case.

Mr Kioni faction wants the tribunal to determine once and for all the leadership wrangles in the Jubilee Party.

"We are aggrieved by the the two notices issued by Kutuny recently seeking to withdraw the party from Azimio Coalition and to hold a Sspecial National Delegates Convention on July 22," Mr Kioni faction informed the tribunal through lawyer Jackson Awele.