EALA MP Kanini Kega disputes legality of Uhuru-Jubilee meeting

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) legislator Kanini Kega has raised concerns over the legality of the Jubilee Party meeting held on Monday at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

According to Mr Kega, the gathering convened by former President Uhuru Kenyatta was not an official National Delegates Conference (NDC) of the party but a political rally, rendering it without legal consequence.

Mr Kega's assertion follows a ruling by the Independent Dispute Resolution Committee (IDRC), which stayed and suspended the notice issued by Mr Kenyatta pertaining to the NDC.

The IDRC decision was made pending the hearing and determination of a dispute challenging the legality of the purported NDC.

As a result, the meeting held at Ngong Racecourse as well as its intended implications, are now under question.

Speaking moments after the Jubilee Party expelled several party rebels including him, Mr Kega emphasized that the event lacked the official endorsement of the Jubilee Party and should not be regarded as a legitimate NDC.

He further expressed concern that the meeting could lead to further internal divisions within the party and called for a resolution to the ongoing dispute through proper channels.

Mr Kenyatta while accompanied by party officials including Jeremiah Kioni (secretary-general) and David Murathe (vice chairman) at the party NDC revealed that he had initially planned to step away from politics and address other pressing issues but was compelled to stay due to external pressures.

"I wanted to leave politics and deal with other issues. I had hoped to relinquish my position at such an NDC, but some people have decided to issue threats and use force," said Mr Kenyatta, acknowledging the challenges he has encountered.

The Jubilee Party expelled several party rebels, including nominated MP Sabina Chege, Mr Kega and Nelson Dzuya.