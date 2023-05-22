Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega out as Uhuru hosts Jubilee NDC

In a bid to re-establish party discipline and strengthen its ranks, the Jubilee Party has taken decisive action to expel several party rebels, including nominated MP Sabina Chege, Eala legislator Kanini Kega and Nelson Dzuya.

Former MPs Jimi Angwenyi, Naomi Shabban, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musyimi, and Rachel Nyamai also faced expulsion during the party’s National Delegates Conference on Monday.

These were among the major changes that were made in the former ruling party as former President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the NDC at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi.

Mr Kenyatta was accompanied by party officials including Jeremiah Kioni (secretary-general) and David Murathe (vice chairman).

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi on May 22, 2023, for the party's National Delegates Convention. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Party leaders expressed their concerns over the continued defiance exhibited by these individuals, which have led to internal divisions and hindered the party's ability to effectively pursue its goals.

To fill the leadership vacuum created by the expulsions, Jubilee announced several significant changes within its ranks.

Former Permanent Secretary Saitoti Torome was appointed the new National Chairman, replacing Mr Dzuya. Torome, known for his extensive experience in public service, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Former Planning Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome. Photo credit: File | Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Yasin Noor, a respected party member, was named the deputy secretary-general replacing Mr Kutuny. Noor's dedication and commitment to the party make him a suitable candidate to help steer the Jubilee Party towards unity and progress.

Jubilee Party members during the National Delegates Conference, called by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, at the Nong Race Course in Nairobi on May 22, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

In a move aimed at bolstering the party's electoral strategy, Jamleck Kamau was appointed the national director of elections taking over from Mr Kega. Mr Kamau's experience in grassroots organisation and political strategy is expected to enhance the party's effectiveness in upcoming elections.

Acknowledging the importance of grassroots mobilisation, the Jubilee Party appointed prominent blogger Pauline Njoroge its new deputy organizing secretary. Ms Njoroge's digital influence and organisational skills are anticipated to bring fresh perspectives to party operations.

Maison Leshoomo, a seasoned politician and advocate for women's rights, was named the Women’s League national Cchair, emphasising the party's commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

The Jubilee Party's leadership firmly believes that these leadership changes will help restore unity, discipline, and focus within the party.

Jubilee Party members during the National Delegates Conference, called by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, at the Nong Race Course in Nairobi on May 22, 2023. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Amid wrangles over the party’s leadership, a purge of rebels was expected at the meeting that stirred controversy over the past few weeks.

The NDC gave the former President an opportunity to stamp his authority in the party amid an onslaught by Ms Chege and a faction led by Mr Kega.

The duo teamed up with a section of Jubilee-elected legislators to kick Mr Kenyatta off party leadership alongside Mr Kioni, Mr Murathe and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

The rebels had named Ms Chege as the new party leader replacing Mr Kenyatta and Mr Kega as the new secretary-general replacing Mr Kioni.