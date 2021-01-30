Prime

Of Githurai chaos, tattered IEBC and ignored past warnings on poll violence

Githurai chaos

Police officers quell protests in Githurai 45, Nairobi, during a visit by ODM leader Raila Odinga on January 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • The impunity the Waki commission blamed for the 2007 poll violence, which killed more than 1, 000 people, is rearing its ugly head again, going by recent cases of mayhem in political meetings. 

Recommendations by two commissions that investigated the 2007 post-election violence continue to be ignored, with politically instigated chaos and a beleaguered electoral agency serving as warning signs ahead of next year’s elections.

