Anglican Church tears into 'hustler-dynasty' politics

The political class has come under stinging criticism from the Anglican Church over the unfolding politics of division gaining traction in the country.

Like the fiery preachers of yesteryears such as Dr Timothy Njoya, the All Saints' Cathedral Provost, the Rev Canon Sammy Wainaina, has torn into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and his deputy William Ruto’s brand of politics ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The Rev Wainaina warned that the emerging class and tribal politics carries the danger of dividing Kenyans along ethnic and class lines unless swift action is taken to remedy the situation.

In a bare-knuckle sermon on Sunday, the Rev Wainaina cited the ''hustler-dynasty'' narrative propagated by DP Ruto as a ticking time bomb that could explode any time.

Class war

He said that already, a class war has begun brewing, with those labelled ''hustlers'' living in poor residential estates ganging up against those described as ''dynasty''.

This, he said, is how anarchy starts and, soon, organised gangs will spring up demanding ''taxes'' from the ''dynasties''.

“This is how anarchy starts. Currently the church is silent on what is going on in the country but I will speak even if I am the lone voice,” said the Rev Wainaina.

He urged politicians and their supporters to stop demonising and dramatising the inequality that is inherent in Kenya and instead propose how to fight poverty — which is admittedly well entrenched — without destroying the nation.

False claim

The Anglican provost said the false claim being peddled by some politicians that the poor are actually poor because their neighbours, who are relatively less poor, have stolen from them, is fuelling violence against the latter.

“With such statements, the perceived ''hustlers'' are convinced that they are eligible to rob innocent people (''dynasties'') whom they perceive own property not through hard work but [through] theft. And, drawing from this false claim, some ''hustlers'' now believe that the solution to the problem is to destroy the property of their '''rich'' neighbours. Would this end their miseries? Certainly not,” he said.

Symbol of national unity

The Rev Wainaina said President Kenyatta has failed to make the presidency be seen as the symbol of national unity with his statement that two communities cannot rule Kenya forever and that it is time for leaders from other tribes to lead the country.

This, he said, is a recipe for ethnic bigotry and tribalism as it implies that Kenyans can only benefit when one of their own is at the helm of national leadership.

He further criticised the Head of State for publicly admitting that Sh2 billion is stolen every day from the government, yet he has done nothing to stop the rot despite having the EACC, DCI and the NIS at his disposal.

“Mr President, are you telling Kenyans that you are defeated? Who will then save Kenya from self-destruction if the President cannot? No wonder we have become a nation of thieves where everyone wants to become a politician,” said the Provost.

BBI to benefit a few

At the same time, the Rev Wainaina tore into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it will not make the country better as it is only meant to benefit a few people at the top who are hell-bent on sharing political seats.

“We have money for BBI yet we don’t have the same to build schools as our children learn under trees. Counties cannot receive 15 per cent of their allocations yet we are being told that they will get 35 per cent if BBI is passed. If you can’t give 15 per cent, how will you give 35 per cent?”

He rallied Kenyans to stand and be part of the solution by countering efforts to destroy the country. He said Kenyans should say no to misleading and dangerous political talk going on in the country.

“People have freedom to campaign but not drilling a hole in the very boat carrying all of us,” he said.





