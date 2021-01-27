Stone-throwing youths disrupt Raila's BBI rally in Githurai

A rally by ODM leader Raila Odinga was on Wednesday afternoon disrupted by stone pelting youths in Githurai.

The youths, who were chanting pro-Deputy President William Ruto slogans, threw stones on vehicles including Mr Odinga's chase cars.

The windscreen of a vehicle belonging to Nation Media Group was destroyed during the fracas.

Police used tear gas to disperse the youths.

Mr Odinga was in Githurai to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

More follows.