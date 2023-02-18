ODM ‘rebels’ to Raila: We are not going anywhere

The eight ODM legislators who were asked by the Raila Odinga-led party to show cause for meeting President William Ruto last week without seeking permission from the party leadership have defended themselves saying their decision was informed by the needs of their electorates.

Last week, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch petitioned ODM to expel the lawmakers for promoting the ideologies, interests or policies of another political party.

The Nyanza legislators who met the President and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi were Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Paul Abuor (Rongo) and Kisumu Senator Prof Tom Ojienda.

ODM chairman John Mbadi had written to all the legislators on Monday to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

“Your public display, conduct and general comportment not only violates Sections 14A of the Political Parties Act, 2011, Article 11 of the Party Constitution and the Party's Code of Conduct that you signed but has facilitated to send mixed signals and cause unnecessary anxiety within the Party membership and supporters,” Mr Mbadi said in his letter.

And in their individual responses, the lawmakers have said their action did not undermine the leadership of the party and that working for their electorates should not be viewed as having shifted allegiance to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Prof Ojienda has termed the move to expel them from ODM as frivolous, and malicious and amounts to nothing but a witch hunt.

“I was performing my duties of representation of Kisumu County under Article 96 of the Constitution of Kenya which provides that: 'the Senate represents the counties, and serves to protect the interests of the counties and their governments.”

“In this case, I went to meet the President to further the developmental agendas for Kisumu County particularly; one, Flood control by the building of dykes in Kabonyo and Gem Rae Schemes, two, Completion of Kisumu-Mamboleo road, three, Establishment of Akado TVET and four, completion of Rabuor-Chiga Road. Further, I met the President as the Head of State and not as the Party Leader of UDA. Indeed, there is no evidence annexed to this Complaint that I visited UDA offices or took part in UDA's activities,” Senator Ojienda says in his letter addressed to Mr Mbadi.

Mr Abuor, in his response, said that there is no substantial evidence in the petition against them to warrant their expulsion from the party saying that seeking development is not a crime and should not be misconstrued that he has joined UDA and not a party that sponsored him to Parliament.

“I wish to state that these allegations are not true as am a loyal and dedicated member of the ODM member who lives by the party code of conduct that I signed and have never promoted the interests of any other party let alone UDA,”

“As a State officer, I took an oath to bear true faith and allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya, that I will obey, respect, uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya while representing the great people of Rongo Constituency who I consult on a regular basis,” said the Rongo MP.

Mr Omondi, who is Mr Mbadi’s successor, said the legitimacy of President Ruto has been validated by what he described as ‘all the competent organs of the government empowered to do so under our Constitution’.

“The logical process for the party would have been to establish internal mechanisms for investigating the merits of the allegations and if satisfied, proceed to invite both parties to argue their respective cases and make a finding before commencing disciplinary process against us. Issuing a show cause letter merely on the basis of a complaint with unproven allegations implies a conspiracy, bias and lack of judiciousness,” said the Suba South MP.

He added: “I met the President in his capacity as the Head of State and government, as the person vested to exercise the executive authority of the Republic of Kenya, and as the symbol of national unity and to promote and enhance the unity of the nation.”

Jubilee lawmakers

At the same time, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya honcho Raila Odinga has come under sharp criticism over his decision to axe Jubilee lawmakers from Parliament leadership.

Democratic Party secretary-general Jacob Ali Haji on Thursday said the former Prime Minister’s move to purge Jubilee MPs who met President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua last week at State House from various House leadership posts is an act of dictatorship.

He also warned Mr Odinga that the decision is likely to instigate many defections hence dimming his political clout in the country.

“What Raila Odinga did on Wednesday is an act of dictatorship and this is what will make him lose many supporters and leaders. Why remove leaders from the leadership because they have decided to work with others? As Democratic Party, we strongly condemn such an act because it is a claw-back to democracy,” said Dr Haji.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo (Jubilee Party) was removed from the Senate Minority Whip position and replaced by her deputy – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina (ODM).

Ms Dullo was among the Jubilee legislators who met with the President at State House Nairobi without the consent of the Azimio leadership.

Already it has emerged that nominated MP Sabina Chege, who is serving as the National Assembly’s Deputy Minority Whip, and Jubilee nominated Senator Margaret Kamar, who sits in the Senate House Business Committee, are also targeted for removal as the fallout over a State House visit rocks the coalition.

Dr Haji wondered why Jubilee legislators who have since pledged to work together with Dr Ruto’s administration are being purged while at the same time, Mr Odinga is asking Azimio governors to work with the current government for the sake of development.

“It is double standards to ask governors to work with President Ruto while at the same time, you are punishing MPs who have decided to work with the same person for development. This will make Raila remain a lone ranger if he does not backtrack. Those leaders have not gone against the ideologies and principles of their parties,” he said.

On Monday, Mr Odinga said county bosses in his coalition can meet with President Ruto although he does not recognise him as president.

“We had a sit down with our governors and because they are elected to represent the people, we recognise the existence of a two-tire government. Governors can meet whoever is sitting as President. He is working as president because there is no vacuum, but I do not recognise him,” Raila said in an interview.