Azimio ‘rebels’ snub Raila’s Kisii rally to meet DP Gachagua

Some of the Azimio politicians considered rebels after meeting President William Ruto at State House Nairobi, snubbed Azimio rallies in Gusii region on Friday.

The Gusii rallies, attended by the Azimio principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Muyoka and Martha Karua and a host of opposition politicians and hosted by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, were given a wide berth by the seven MPs who instead went to meet with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The MPs include Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o (Langata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) Paul Abuor (Rongo), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Kisumu Senator Professor Tom Ojienda.

Also Read: Raila allies warming up to Ruto ministers

The seven Azimio MPs gave Raila Odinga’s Kisii rally a wide berth and instead went to meet with DP Gchagua accompanied by ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Interior PS Raymond Omollo. Photo credit: Courtesy | DPPS

The move by the MPs comes only a week after the Jalang’o was expelled from an Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting in Maanzoni, Machakos County.

Development

According to the DP, the meeting was about a Development Priority Programme that the MPs have in place.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration is keen on not leaving anyone behind when it comes to development, adding that elections are over and Kenyans have since moved on.

“We agreed on continuous engagements with the legislators, and indeed leaders from all parts of the country irrespective of political or any other affiliation,” said DP Gachagua.

Other government officials who attended the meeting included ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

The seven MPs also met with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu in separate meetings in what appears to be a move to deepen their engagement with the government.