ODM plan to push reforms during Ruto’s ‘weak’ moment

The Raila Odinga-led ODM party is warming up to the national conversation called by President William Ruto as it seeks to exploit the current clamour for change to push for radical reforms in government.

The party believes the proposed National Multi-Sectoral Forum and the current political environment that has exposed President Ruto’s underbelly provide an opportunity to have the government implement changes, including some that have been pending in Parliament.

ODM’s endorsement of the talks and its plan to be part of what President Ruto promised to be a broad-based government could trigger a clash in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Already, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wawalwa, Narc party leader Martha Karua and Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni have all rejected any deal with Dr Ruto.

ODM says if President Ruto is left to wriggle out of the current political turmoil facing his administration, some of the reforms fronted by the opposition, including electoral reforms, may not be implemented.

Meaningful reforms

“We need not let this subside on its own, we must seize the opportunity to push for meaningful reforms that the party stands for,” said a senior ODM party official.

The party welcomed the signing of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) (Amendment) Bill, 2024 by President Ruto on Wednesday but is now plotting to have the remaining eight National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) Bills fast-tracked.

“This is the best time to push for reforms, the signing of the IEBC Bill is a good move,” the official said.

In a statement following the party’s Central Management Committee on Friday, July 12, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said while they are ready for the national conversation called by President Ruto, he should sack Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome and Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei. President Ruto has since announced the resignation of Mr Koome.

Peaceful protests

The party also demanded that all police officers implicated in the murders of over 200 innocent Kenyans in peaceful protests since last year should be apprehended. It further demanded amnesty for all persons arrested or charged in connection with protests, and compensation for all victims of police brutality.

“The decision to fire his Cabinet was a good start in our view. But the feeling across the country is that there still exists an atmosphere of fear that makes it impossible for people to speak freely,” Mr Sifuna said.

During the signing of the IEBC Bill, Mr Raila Odinga said that if the report is implemented fully, then the government can resolve the backlash it has been facing.

The party on Friday also clarified that its decision to participate in the national conversation should not be misconstrued.

“The emerging issues and the urgent need to address them is not about rescuing the Kenya Kwanza regime. The nation is bigger than, and distinct from any one of us. We see this as a chance to rescue our nation and pull it back from the precipice,” Mr Sifuna said.

Asked if the party will accept Cabinet slots if offered, Mr Sifuna said the national conversation table is the party’s priority.