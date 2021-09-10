ODM seeks 2022 poll deal with Munya-linked PNU

Agriculture CS Peter Munya (right) and ODM leader Raila Odinga (2nd left) during a BBI rally in Meru town on February 29, 2020. ODM has started official coalition talks with PNU, associated with Mr Munya, ahead of 2022 polls.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has started official coalition talks with the Party of National Unity (PNU) associated with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya ahead of 2022 polls.

