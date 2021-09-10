ODM seeks 2022 poll deal with Munya-linked PNU

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has started official coalition talks with the Party of National Unity (PNU) associated with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya ahead of 2022 polls.

The talks, which began Thursday, have rekindled memories of the grand coalition government, which was led by President Mwai Kibaki and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The two parties worked together following a truce brokered by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan following the deadly 2007/08 post-election violence.

Thursday, officials of the two parties held a two-hour meeting at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, where they announced a new journey into next year’s elections.

In the meeting, Mr Odinga’s party was represented by Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Chairman John Mbadi and Director of Elections Junet Mohammed while PNU had its Secretary-General John Anunda, Chairman David Kamau and Director of Elections Abdikadir Sheikh.

2022 coalition talks

PNU now becomes the second party after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to discuss 2022 coalition arrangement with ODM.

“Earlier, we told you we had instructions from the party leader that we engage Jubilee. Now, we have instructions to engage PNU for purposes of formalising relationships between the two political parties,” said Mr Sifuna.

His PNU counterpart Mr Anunda said the two parties had worked together before during the 2008-2013 Grand Coalition Government, which he termed the most “prolific administration if Kenya’s history.”

Working arrangement

“It is because of the ODM-PNU working arrangement that people enjoy the Thika Super Highway and other infrastructural developments in the country as well as the free primary education and the vision 2030 programmes,” added Mr Anunda.

The ODM-PNU talks commenced even as it emerged that some members of Jubilee were not keen on the deal.

Vocal Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda claims that there could be a secret plot by some members of Jubilee to frustrate the coalition plans with ODM.