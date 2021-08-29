Laikipia governor eyes PNU ticket in 2022 re-election bid

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has revealed that he might seek re-election on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket in the 2022 General Elections.

Mr Muriithi, who will be seeking a second term in office, toldthe Nation that the PNU leadership had approached him, convinced and guaranteed him a ticket to contest in the next polls.

Mr Muriithi clinched the seat on an independent ticket in 2017. This was after he lost in the Jubilee Party nominations to former governor Joshua Irungu.

I might be heading to PNU, says Laikipia Governor Muriithi

“Yes, I can confirm that there are ongoing talks between myself and PNU about the possibility of my rerun for governorship on the party. We had positive discussions,” the governor said.

“I will seek for blessings and votes from my people for a second term so that we can continue with the work that we have been doing to transform Laikipia,” he added.

Kibaki party

Mr Muriithi was elected Laikipia West MP in 2007 on a PNU ticket and the then President Mwai Kibaki appointed him Industrialisation assistant minister.

Mr Kibaki used the party to successfully reclaim his second term in office in the disputed 2007 polls.

“It is in the public knowledge that I have been an MP for Laikipia West on a PNU ticket. I was also associated with the running of the party and perhaps it is history repeating itself. I will make an official stand soon,” Mr Muriithi said.

Speaking to the Nation, PNU Laikipia branch chairman Justus Maragara confirmed holding talks with the governor on his re-election bid.

“The intention of holding talks with Mr Muriithi is to woo him to our party for the county's governorship in 2022. He has over the years steered the party well and we are pleased with his track record as a governor,” Mr Maragara said.

“We are scouting for credible people who have the ability to win political seats using our party. PNU is not new and was once in government,” he added.

Aspirants

This comes as alignments for the Laikipia gubernatorial race take shape as aspirants jostle to join political parties and declare their intentions to vie for the county's top seat.

Former governor Joshua Irungu, who has declared interest to contest for the seat, recently joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the party that is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru has also expressed interest to dethrone Mr Muriithi on a UDA party ticket.

Ms Miriam Mwangi and Ms Silvia Museiya have also announced their plans to contest for the gubernatorial position.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, who is believed to be interested in vying for Laikipia governor, has reiterated that he is steadfast in strengthening The Service Party (TSP) and will not fold it up in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

Mr Kiunjuri says the party has the capacity to lobby for the interests of all Kenyans.

He says TSP was not meant to propel him to an elective seat in the next elections but to serve Kenyans.

“We did not seek anyone's approval for us to form TSP. We did so because we had a mission and vision. The idea was not to help me seek votes. We will not accept intimidation to fold up our party. We will continue telling our people the truth,” the former Laikipia East MP told the Nation.