Laikipia governor eyes PNU ticket in 2022 re-election bid

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has revealed that he might seek re-election on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket in the 2022 General Elections.

