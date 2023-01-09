ODM leaders to host President Ruto at Eliud Owalo fete

President William Ruto is expected to lead a government delegation to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga’s Siaya backyard on Saturday for the homecoming party of ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

Sources at State House revealed yesterday that leaders from the region have already been informed of the Head of State’s expected visit. But Mr Owalo was cagey about it, only confirming that he will host the party at his home in Asembo, Rarieda Constituency, on January 14.

He said the event will bring together leaders from across the political divide.

“The event will take place on Saturday and Kenyans from all walks of life as well as leaders have been invited,” he said.

The visit, which will be President Ruto’s second tour of the region since he was sworn in, comes at a time when Mr Odinga has directed his Azimio governors to work with the Ruto administration for the sake of development in their counties.

On Friday, the ODM leader, speaking in Mombasa, said the governors working with Dr Ruto should not be perceived as having defected.

“The relationship between the county and national government is in the constitution. The two are distinct but must work together. ...it doesn't mean they have defected to UDA or the Kenya Kwanza coalition,” said Mr Odinga.

On Saturday, the president hosted some governors at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki, including Azimio governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay).

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who is expected to host the President at Mr Owalo’s fete, has publicly indicated that his administration will work with the national government for the sake of development.

“I will continue working closely with the national government because the two levels of government cannot afford to work in isolation,” Mr Orengo said.

Yesterday, Mr Orengo’s press unit director Ben Agina confirmed that Mr Orengo has been invited and will attend the function in his official capacity.

“The governor will seek to address various development issues with the President, including those touching on infrastructure that can only be handled by the national government,” Mr Agina told the Nation.

President Ruto has been reaching out to leaders in Mr Odinga’s perceived strongholds of Western, Coast and Nyanza in what analysts view as his plan to tilt them to his side ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

On New Year’s eve, the Head of State was hosted in Mombasa by Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (ODM) alongside other Coast region leaders who affirmed their commitment to work with the national government.