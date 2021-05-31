ODM de-whips seven Nairobi MCAs over leadership coup

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has de-whipped seven Nairobi MCAs from assembly committees as a vicious supremacy battle within the party intensifies at the city assembly.

A letter by ODM’s National Chairman John Mbadi says the seven rebel county legislators are staring at expulsion from the party led by politician Raila Odinga.

They are accused of being behind a leadership coup at the assembly, which has divided the minority party, creating a political storm that is now threatening its stability.

The terse May 26 show-cause letter instructed Minority Whip Peter Imwatok to discharge the lawmakers from committees.

“Reference is made to your letter dated May 24 on the above subject matter. As the party pursues other avenues in resolving issues bedeviling the minority party in the assembly, you are hereby instructed to discharge the members from all assembly committees until such a time to be communicated by my office,” Mr Mbadi said.

The seven include Nicholas Okumu (Lower Savannah), who was installed by the rebel group as the interim minority whip last week, Kennedy Oyugi (Highrise), Clarence Munga (Kabiro) and Fredrick Omondi (Kayole Central).

Others are Jared Okode (Mathare North), Redson Otieno (Ngei) and Nairobi West (Maurice Gari).

The accusations

The coup ring leaders are accused of going against ODM’s position and acting contrary to instructions issued by its leaders by orchestrating Mr Imwatok's removal as minority chief whip, thereby fuelling division.

Mr Munga, Mr Okode and Sarangombe MCA Lawrence Otieno voted alongside their Jubilee Party counterparts to remove Public Accounts Committee chair Wilfred Odalo, an ODM MCA like them, from the helm of the watchdog committee.

The May 24 letter by Mr Imwatok had given the under-fire members three days to explain why action should not be taken against them for colluding with unnamed Jubilee MCAs to initiate a “coup” in the party’s leadership.

Mr Imwatok said that despite warnings, they executed a leadership change during a special sitting of the assembly last Thursday.

The move, he said, amounted to gross misconduct and insubordination, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the ODM constitution and the party’s disciplinary rules.

‘Continued disobedience’

Mr Imwatok was acting on a May 21 letter by minority leader Michael Ogada, instructing him to institute disciplinary actions against the errant members.

Mr Ogada accused the MCAs of colluding with the chair of the special sitting to go against the party’s position regarding change of the minority’s leadership at the assembly.

“Further, even after the party clarified on this matter vide a letter dated May 20, they have continued to disobey and disparage the party,” reads the letter copied to ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna and Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

In the said letter, Mr Sifuna said the party had not sanctioned such a move and was conducting a probe into the MCAs’ actions.

“Kindly note that the party has not made any changes to the leadership and the same did not originate from us,” said the SG.

“While my office attempts to ascertain the propriety or otherwise of the actions taken, we urge that the status quo be reverted immediately.”

Claims against Imwatok

This was after the rebel members deposed Mr Imwatok, ODM’s longest-serving leader in the assembly, replacing him with Mr Okumu, a first-term MCA.

The rebel faction accused Mr Imwatok of “tarnishing the image of the party by abusing his position for selfish gains as well as sidelining members of the party”.

And after assuming the position, Mr Okumu assured members of a consultative leadership style for the sake of proper service to Nairobians.

“I appreciate everyone for having faith in me. I thank you,” he said.

But even as the seven stare at expulsion, the battle is just beginning as Mr Oyugi’s faction continues to dig in.

Standing Order changes

In a letter by Mr Oyugi, the Highrise MCA has taken the battle with the party a notch higher by plotting to change the assembly’s Standing Orders to prevent top party heads from designating party leadership.

He wants Standing Orders 20 and 21, that give majority and minority political parties or coalitions the power to appoint their assembly leaders, amended and for MCAs only to have the powers to elect their leaders devoid of the party’s involvement.

The proposal states that the removal of leaders will require the support of two thirds of all MCAs of the majority/minority party or coalition of parties.

“These amendments are intended to ensure Standing Orders improve on the existing arrangements and clearly detail the processes by which these leaders shall come about, and related procedures,” said Mr Oyugi.

The letter has already been committed to the Rules and Procedures committee, which is set to hold a meeting to deliberate on the matter and submit its report to the speaker before the final decision is taken.

The speaker will then communicate it to members.