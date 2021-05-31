ODM de-whips seven Nairobi MCAs over leadership coup

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok addresses a press conference in this file photo.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They are accused of being behind a leadership coup at the assembly, which has divided the minority party, creating a political storm that is now threatening its stability.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has de-whipped seven Nairobi MCAs from assembly committees as a vicious supremacy battle within the party intensifies at the city assembly.

