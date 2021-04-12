Raphael Tuju defends Isaac Mwaura’s expulsion from Jubilee

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura before the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee at its head offices in Nairobi on February 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has defended the party's decision to expel nominated senator Isaac Mwaura. The legislator was kicked out of the ruling party for disloyalty and violation of the party’s constitution by pledging allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

