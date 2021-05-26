Rebel’ ODM ward reps face expulsion for disobedience

Seven Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ward reps are facing expulsion from the party and de-whipping from committees amid leadership wrangles in the assembly.

The MCAs, who have been accused of going against the party’s position, have three days to explain themselves. They are Nicholas Okumum (Lower Savannah), Kennedy Oyugi (Highrise), Clarence Munga (Kabiro), and Fredrick Omondi (Kayole Central), Jared Okode (Mathare North), Redson Otieno (Ngei) and Maurice Gari (Nairobi West).

Mr Munga, Mr Okode, and Mr Lawrence Otieno (Sarang’ombe) voted to remove Mabatini MCA Wilfred Odalo (ODM) as Public Accounts Committee chairman, to the chagrin of the party.

In a letter authored by Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, the seven have been accused of colluding with unnamed Jubilee Party MCAs to initiate a “coup” in the party’s leadership during a special sitting on Thursday last week.

The change in leadership saw Mr Okumu replace Mr Imwatok as minority whip. This came two weeks after the process to remove Mr Imwatok began led by Mr Oyugi, who claimed to have the backing of 32 out of 56 ODM ward reps.

Mr Imwatok said the action amounted to gross misconduct and insubordination, saying, disciplinary action would be taken including de-whipping from assembly committees and expulsion from the party in line with its constitution.

“The MCAs intentionally broke into the minority whip’s office with the intention of destroying public and party property and have incessantly abused the party leadership both in the mainstream and social media causing disharmony among members,” the letter by Mr Imwatok read in part.

The terse letter followed a May 21 letter by Minority Leader Michael Ogada instructing the former to institute disciplinary actions against errant members of the party.

On top of the May 3 debacle in the minority whip’s office, Mr Ogada further claimed that, during last week’s special sitting, the same MCAs went against the party’s position regarding changes in the House leadership.

“Further, even after the party clarified on this matter vide a letter dated May 20, 2021, they have continued to disobey and disparage the party,” reads the letter copied to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen.

Mr Sifuna responded that ODM had not sanctioned such a move and was investigating the conduct of the MCAs.

“Kindly note that the party has not made any changes to the leadership and the same did not originate from us,” said the SG.