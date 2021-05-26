Rebel’ ODM ward reps face expulsion for disobedience

Nairobi County Assembly

A session at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Seven Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ward reps are facing expulsion from the party and de-whipping from committees amid leadership wrangles in the assembly.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

  2. EACC arrests Bungoma County officials over Sh3m imprest

  3. Was naming city road after Francis Atwoli done irregularly?

  4. Large scale gold mining to start in Kakamega in 2022

  5. PRIME Kenya Ferry Services to be sued in case of a stampede

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.