Nyoro takes on Gachagua in Mt Kenya supremacy battles

A fresh battle for the control of Mt Kenya politics is taking shape, pitting allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against those of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

The supremacy wars came to a head in Murang’a County yesterday when Mr Nyoro hosted a group of Kenya Kwanza leaders in his constituency.

Speaking during the launch of a bursary scheme that will see all day secondary school students receive Sh12,000 in tuition fees every year, the politicians touted Mr Nyoro as the most suitable to succeed President William Ruto.

Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu threw the first salvo when he announced that “it is Murang’a’s turn [to produce a President]. We had the first and fourth Presidents from Kiambu County, while the third was from Nyeri.”

Mr Nyutu added that “the deputy presidency has now gone to Nyeri, thereby bypassing us, and we are now saying it is Murang’a’s turn through Mr Nyoro.”

Asked about the appropriate time that Mr Nyoro should gain that prominence, he responded by saying “immediately after Mr Gachagua is through.”

Pressed to clarify whether it is after Mr Gachagua is through with the first or second term as deputy president, Mr Nyutu insisted: “After he is through.”

On January 26, Mr Gachagua was in Kiharu Constituency where he made a veiled reference to his presidential bid.

Concerned about the rising rate of alcoholism and substance abuse in the Mt Kenya region, Mr Gachagua said: “If these youths continue getting lost in drugs and alcohol, where will that leave me? Who will vote for me?”

Carefully planned

Mr Nyoro’s function yesterday was covered on live TV and his entourage carefully planned to reflect the image of a politician with eyes beyond Mt Kenya.

The lawmaker said cryptically: “We are only getting started. We are going to be around in bigger ways as we seek to do good for both Kiharu and the country.”

Mr Nyutu called Mr Nyoro “our best bet.” Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge caused a stir when she revealed that “when the President wants to mobilise us, he does so through Mr Nyoro”.

“And, since you Kiharu people are known to be political sharpshooters, we know we will not miss the target,” she added.

Her Kirinyaga counterpart Njeri Maina said: “In Nyoro, we [have a visionary leader].”

Nandi Senator Samson Cheraregei declared that “Mr Nyoro was critical in Dr Ruto’s win”.

“We acknowledge that and recognise him as a politician of great promise,” the senator added.

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia heaped praises on Mr Nyoro, saying, “he is a man on a trajectory and is destined for greatness. He is our pride ... a powerhouse in creativity and innovation”.

‘Leadership inspiration’

“I ask you people of Kiharu to lessen the grip on your MP to afford him more time to go for higher office,” Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawanjiku said. He added that “right now, Mr Nyoro is our mentor and we look up to him for leadership inspiration.”

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said: “We were the team that campaigned for Dr Ruto with Nyoro playing a pivotal role nationwide.”

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said: “Nyoro has a brain to nurture. He is akin to our political cardinal.”