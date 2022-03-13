Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka at KICC

From left: ODM leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Convention held on March 12, 2022 at KICC.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Politics

Numbers game: Raila Odinga’s road map to State House

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The August 9 race for State House just got tighter for Deputy President William Ruto; with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s entry into the Azimio la Umoja Movement and declaration of ODM boss Raila Odinga as flagbearer of the political alliance.

