Nine MPs who made a U-turn on Gachagua impeachment

At least nine Members of Parliament who had signed the impeachment motion of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua did not vote for it on the final day.

Some of the lawmakers were among the 291 who signed the motion last week but were absent in the House while others changed their position and voted against the same motion.

An analysis done by Nation research desk indicates that Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Woman Representative), Geoffrey Wandeto (Tetu), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi) and Embu woman representative Pamela Njoki who had all signed the impeachment motion last week changed their positions and voted “No” on Tuesday.

Machua Waithaka (Kiambu Town), Njoroge Wainaina (Kieni), Gonzi Rai (Kinango), Nicholas Nixon (Turkana East) and Robert Basi (Yatta) were all absent in the House during the vote despite having signed the motion.

During the public participation conducted by Parliament on Friday and Saturday on the motion, some of the MPs found that things are different on the ground and had to recant their support on the ouster motion.

To endear himself to the electorate, Mr Wandeto even wrote a letter to speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula seeking to withdraw his signature from the impeachment motion.

What Mr Wandeto who is serving his first term was not aware of is that Standing Orders does not allow the withdrawal of signatures on a special motion once appended.

“I received a letter from Geoffrey Wandeto purporting to withdraw his signature. I want to invite the honourable members to read the Standing Orders that are very clear. Once you append your signature to a special motion, you have crossed the rubicon and you cannot withdraw that signature,” Mr Wetang’ula told the MP.

Mr Wandeto said he voted against the motion despite earlier appending his signature after listening to the ground where people told him that the sending Gachagua home was not a priority to them

"When we ask our people, they are saying they do not see this (impeachment) as a priority, they think we should be focusing on other priorities. As representatives of the people it behoves upon us to listen to our people and do what they have asked us. So on Tuesday, I will be voting NO," added Geoffrey Wandeto.

Soul-searching

Nyeri Woman representative Rahab Mukami also made a U-turn saying the matter can be solved through dialogue between President Ruto and his deputy.

"After soul-searching and reading through the motion I realised this is something our deputy president and the President sit down and resolve because Kenya is bigger than all of us. I have listened to the ground and the people of Nyeri have said they do not want the deputy president removed," Ms Mukami said on Friday.

Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina was however not in the House as we ill.

Ms Njoki had on October 2 defended herself on why she signed the motion saying that she only appended her signature in order to allow the motion tabled for debate.

“My purpose is to sign the Bill to be tabled so that we could debate it, but beyond that it does not necessarily mean I support the DP’s ouster, rather I will go by my people’s wish,” she said.

The fear of the outcome of the 2027 elections could have driven some of the MPs especially from Mt Kenya to retreat on the impeachment motion.