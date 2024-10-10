Last prayer? Mystery of missing pilgrim after visiting Subukia Shrine

On October 4, George Gathogo left his family in Nairobi to join fellow parishioners on a pilgrimage to the Marian Shrine in Subukia, Nakuru County, in observance of National Prayer Day.

After an overnight vigil at the shrine, Gathogo prepared in the morning and joined other Christians for the big day, appearing cheerful as he sang and danced along.

But between 12.30pm and 2pm, the 76-year-old disappeared.

Fellow parishioners at St André Bessette Church in Nairobi's Dandora Phase II thought he was mingling with other attendees and would eventually rejoin them.

His caregiver, a pharmacist and friend of the family who is also a member of the church, reported that Gathogo left without informing anyone of his whereabouts during the prayers.

According to Gathogo's son, Dominic Gathogo, his father was reported missing shortly after the mass as church members prepared to board their bus back to Nairobi.

"After they noticed he was nowhere to be found, they searched for him for about four hours before reporting the matter to Subukia police station the following day, on Sunday," he told Nation.Africa.

The concerned parishioners went to Subukia Sub-County Hospital to check different wards in the hope of finding him, but they did not find Gathogo. They also reported the incident to the shrine's administration.

Attempts to reach him on his mobile phone were unsuccessful; it eventually went unanswered and went off around 8pm.

"He was dressed in a brown coat, navy blue trousers, a light green shirt, and a brownish sweater," Dominic said.

"This was his first time in Nakuru. He was so happy to finally travel and attend the national prayers. We never thought that would be our last time seeing him."

The family learned of Gathogo's disappearance from church elders at around 11pm on Saturday. Concerned for his safety, they travelled to Nakuru the following day to continue the search.​

They also visited the Subukia police station to see if he had been found.

"We searched for him at the Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital and other private hospitals within Subukia and Bahati sub-counties, as well as in Nyahururu sub-county," Dominic said.

"We are so worried about him. He has been battling hypertension for the past 20 years and diabetes for some years now. Due to his old age, he cannot administer medicine by himself, which is why the caregiver was there to help him."