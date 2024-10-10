Kenya to spend Sh100m in Lebanon rescue mission

Kenya says it has allocated Sh100 million ($775,000) for evacuation of nationals caught up in the war in Lebanon.

But the actual dates of evacuation are still pegged on Kenyans expressing interest to be brought back home, as well as the situation escalating.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, said Nairobi was closely monitoring the volatile situation in Lebanon, where some 26,000 Kenyans work and live.

Lebanon has fallen into a warzone for the last three weeks after Israel invaded southern parts in pursuit of Hezbollah militants.

“The government is deeply concerned about the safety of our citizens abroad, particularly in this time of crisis.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that all Kenyans in the affected areas are safely evacuated if the situation worsens,” Mudavadi told the Senate on Wednesday.

This move comes just days after Kenyans stranded in Lebanon voiced their frustrations over feeling abandoned by the government, as other countries began evacuating their citizens. The escalation of fighting has heightened concerns.

“We feel trapped, unable to escape. Our passports, held by our employers, are our only way out, but they refuse to release them. We are desperate. We beg for help. We are pleading with our government, with anyone who can hear us—please help us return home,” said Mary Kamau, a domestic worker in Lebanon.

Mudavadi said the strategy being developed to help Kenyans, who are held in countries and regions facing humanitarian crises, is at an advanced stage.

However, he said financial constraints are hindering the smooth operations whenever the need arises, citing that the government through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs is working hard to ensure that no lives are lost and no willing Kenyan is left stranded and unattended to.

“We are working every day to ensure that we handle individual cases in the best humanitarian way we can, but also we are faced with a dilemma of Kenyans who tell us that they believe the situation will calm and they are hopeful that they can continue with their stay at the respective countries, including some in Lebanon,” explained Mudavadi.

The Lebanon situation is not unique, however, as some Kenyans abroad have criticised Kenyan missions abroad for not coming to their aid in time whenever they are in distress.

Mudavadi, however, informed the Senate that his ministry, in collaboration with the national government, is dedicated to supporting Kenya’s embassies and missions worldwide, emphasizing that no region is being neglected.

“Our Kenyan embassies and missions worldwide remain steadfast in their commitment to promoting, projecting, and protecting Kenya’s image and national interests; promoting cordial relations between Kenya and the country or institution of accreditation,” he said.

Nairobi has previously blamed Kenyans for not following consular advice about countries they visit. For example, Kenya insists there is a ban on domestic labour export to Lebanon, indicating most of the Kenyans caught in the war went against government advice.

Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, said Kenyans continued to travel there, sometimes by sneaking via airports in neighbouring countries.

"We have repeatedly advised Kenyans not to seek work in Lebanon during this time.