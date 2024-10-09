10-month-old baby who was stolen in Nakuru rescued in Kitale

A swift operation by detectives in Kitale town saw a 10-month-old baby stolen in Kuresoi, Nakuru County, rescued and two suspects arrested in a suspected child trafficking syndicate.

The suspects had a birth certificate bearing the baby's name and indicating them as the parents.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intercepted a Kapenguria-bound matatu and arrested a 21-year-old woman who was carrying the baby that had been reported missing by the parents on Monday.

The baby reportedly went missing from the parent's home in Kuresoi. The baby's mother, Viola Chelimo, had left her child in the house and gone to a shop to buy some items. When she returned she found the baby missing.

The mother alerted village elder Jane Kerubo who led the operation to trace the missing baby.

The matter was subsequently reported at Sirikwa Police Station. Upon receiving the report, detectives started pursuing a woman who had been spotted in a nearby maize plantation.

According to Trans Nzoia County Criminal investigation officer Paul Songok, detectives tracked the suspect and caught up with her in the Kangaroo Shuttle heading to Kapenguria from Kitale.

"With the help of the village elder, our officers tracked down the suspect and we were able to arrest her aboard a PSV heading to Kapenguria," said Mr Songok.