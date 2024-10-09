Hello

10-month-old baby who was stolen in Nakuru rescued in Kitale

The suspect was traced and arrested with the baby inside a Kapenguria-bound vehicle.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Evans Jaola

Reporter

NTV

What you need to know:

  • The suspects had a birth certificate bearing the baby's name and indicating them as the parents.
  • Detectives tracked the suspect and caught up with her inside a Kapenguria-bound vehicle.

A swift operation by detectives in Kitale town saw a 10-month-old baby stolen in Kuresoi, Nakuru County, rescued and two suspects arrested in a suspected child trafficking syndicate.

The suspects had a birth certificate bearing the baby's name and indicating them as the parents.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) intercepted a Kapenguria-bound matatu and arrested a 21-year-old woman who was carrying the baby that had been reported missing by the parents on Monday.

The baby reportedly went missing from the parent's home in Kuresoi. The baby's mother, Viola Chelimo, had left her child in the house and gone to a shop to buy some items. When she returned she found the baby missing. 

The mother alerted village elder Jane Kerubo who led the operation to trace the missing baby.  

The matter was subsequently reported at Sirikwa Police Station. Upon receiving the report, detectives started pursuing a woman who had been spotted in a nearby maize plantation.

According to Trans Nzoia County Criminal investigation officer Paul Songok, detectives tracked the suspect and caught up with her in the Kangaroo Shuttle heading to Kapenguria from Kitale.

"With the help of the village elder, our officers tracked down the suspect and we were able to arrest her aboard a PSV heading to Kapenguria," said Mr Songok.

“After interrogation, the suspect led to the arrest of an accomplice – Peter Murigi Mwaura at Kapenguria bus stage. The officers also recovered a birth certificate bearing the names of the baby and the suspects as parents,” said Mr Songok.

