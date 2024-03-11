New twist as Nyanza leaders demand for open contest in Raila succession

The Raila Odinga succession debate in his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party took a new twist Monday after a section of leaders from his Nyanza backyard opposed calls to limit the contest two his two deputies – Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya.

This followed reports of the emergence of two factions in the party with top leaders rallying behind either Mr Joho or Mr Oparanya.

Mr Odinga had hinted to ODM party delegates in Wajir County on Thursday last week that he would relinquish the party’s top post next year to his deputies should he win the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

“In the unlikely event that I’m not elected, I will just be back to continue serving you but should I win, Joho and Oparanya are here and able to steer this party to success,” Mr Odinga said.

On Monday, the succession debate erupted among leaders from Nyanza region, who came out guns blazing to oppose any plans to limit the election of the next party leader to “two individuals.”

ODM Director of Political Affairs and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi explained that Mr Odinga deserves to remain the undisputed ODM leader whether he wins the AUC post or not.

“I want to make it clear and for the umpteenth time that Raila Odinga remains the leader of ODM and my view is that he continues to be the leader of ODM even after he clinches the African Union Commission Chairperson if circumstances can allow for that.”

“But in the event for whatever reasons, the Rt Hon Raila Amollo Odinga chooses to step aside of the leadership of ODM upon clinching the AUC chairmanship, then the field shall be open,” Mr Wandayi said at his office in Nairobi on Monday.

He opposed what he termed as “duopoly” suggestions that only Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya deserve the party’s top post.

“I want to debunk very strongly this notion, this false narrative of something akin to what we call duopoly in marketing that if by any chance a vacancy arises in the leadership of ODM then it will be for two persons to compete, nothing could be further from the truth,” he charged.

He noted that should such a position present itself, then everybody else would be free to aspire to lead ODM including himself.

“When that time comes, who knows?” he posed.

Gender card

Mr Odinga’s sister who is also the Kisumu Woman Rep, Ms Ruth Odinga also weighed in on the debate, maintaining that since Nyanza region forms the bulk support of ODM party, it should not be denied an opportunity to participate in the election of its leader should the position fall vacant.

“ODM is a national party with diverse communities that we cannot limit its succession, if any, to two individuals. We have many loyal and consistent members with capability and expertise to lead this party,” Ms Odinga told Nation.

She said it was quite insensitive for some leaders in the party to think it was their right to lead it without even considering gender factor.

“We have the Orange women democrats and we also feel limiting this contest to two male individuals is being insensitive to the female gender.”

“ODM leadership cannot be limited to men. It can never be a male affair. Those forming camps without women will be in for a rude shock.,” she charged.

She pointed out that the much hyped succession, should it be real, must remain open for all.

“Does it mean that if Raila is going to the AU, Luos who form the majority support in this party cannot produce a leader to succeed him? Or some people think even the Luos will be going to Addis Ababa with him? We must be serious and ensure we continue with the membership recruitment drive uninterrupted,” added Ms Odinga.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi at a press conference in his office at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi on Monday, March 11, 2024. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mr Wandayi announced that he would also present his name for the election of party leader should the vacancy arise.

“I may present my name for that position. As you all know, I have studied baba Raila Odinga for a very long time since when I was 20 years old and now I’m 51 years old. This is a long time so nothing stops me from presenting my name for such a position if it were to fall vacant, an eventuality that I don’t foresee now and in the near future,” he said.

Luo factor

To some of us, he said, “ODM is not just any other political party, as a matter of fact it’s the embodiment of the aspirations, hopes and the dreams of very many communities in this country.”

“Therefore, the mater of its leadership cannot be treated casually in the manner some people may want to treat it.”

“If I were to offer myself, I would be doing it in extremely good faith to protect the movement from possible capture by reactionary forces and to ensure that the movement lives up to its expectations and those of the people,” added Mr Wandayi.

Several other MPs from Nyanza region who also took exception with the Joho-Oparanya succession talk include; Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Walter Owino (Awendo), Jared Okello (Nyando), Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Onyango K’Oyoo (Muhoroni).

Dr Amollo said there is no way the succession matrix of Mr Odinga should be discussed without the involvement of the Luo community.

“Addis Ababa is not far so he will be coming back, but we have told him that politically, as a community, we also have able leaders to take up the mantle. Even me I’m capable of it,” Dr Amollo told mourners at a funeral in Siaya over the weekend.

He said it was worrying that Mr Odinga’s succession could be left to only two leaders in the party.

“So whether Jakom (Mr Odinga) leaves or not, we shall stand firmly with our people,” the MP said.

Mr Owino said that Mr Odinga remains the undisputed ODM leader but should he relinquish his position, it should be left open for any member to contest and not limit it to Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya.

“We should never embrace hand picking of leaders in boardrooms because ODM is a national party and we may have interested parties from other regions who may want to vie for the top seat who should not be barred.”

“If Raila exits, bearing in mind that Nyanza forms the majority of membership of this party, the region must also be accorded equal opportunity to produce a candidate in the contest,” the Awendo MP said.

'Useless talk'

He noted that party is about supporters and membership who should be given equal opportunities to make decisions on how they want to be led.

“Succession should not be limited just to two individuals even though we have continued to see Oparanya as the only deputy who has stood with Raila for the entire period after the 2022 elections. But we are not saying Oparanya and Joho do not merit, what we are saying is that loyalty and consistency matters a lot in such times,” he said.

He warned that there is no way ODM “can have an arrangement where a Luo does not exist in the succession politics of the party which is dominated by the community.”

Mr Okello pointed out that he believed Mr Odinga will still remain the ‘dejure’ leader of ODM party but as a National Executive Council (NEC) member, he has the requisite to participate in the party leadership should vacancy arise.

“Nevertheless Baba can either plant a leader to steer the party or subject contestants for the post to electoral process. In that case therefore, anyone with interest is allowed to contest, including youths and womenfolk. If that will be the case, I will run to be the party leader of ODM party,” the Nyando MP said.

Mr Kaluma, the Homa Bay Town MP however, pointed out that those debating about succession in ODM and Azimio “are not only disrespecting our leader Raila Odinga but also disrespecting the Constitution of ODM and our culture and traditions as a people.”

“They must stop the useless talk or prepare to suffer for it," he said.

Mr K’Oyoo said that “ODM leadership is never achieved through an election or elevation.”

“The leadership emerge. Raila was never elected but rather erupted or emerged. But Raila is not leaving anyway,” the Muhoroni MP said.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga (center) with his two deputies Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and co-leader Ali Hassan Joho during the party’s National Governing Council meeting at Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In reference to Mr Joho and Mr Oparanya, Mr Odege, the MP for Nyatike said party leadership cannot be a reserve for two people.

“Any elective post remains open for those who are willing including myself,” he said.

Mr Wandayi denied existence of any camps in ODM party, but insisted that “even if there were to be factions or camps in ODM, I Opiyo Wandayi cannot identify myself with any particular faction or camp in my party.”

“Since I’m the leader of the entire Azimio coalition in the National Assembly I cannot reduce myself to identifying with factions in the coalition. I am supposed to be a symbol of unity. I’m supposed to be the rallying factor for all our members not only in ODM but the entire Azimio coalition which comprises of many other parties,” the Ugunja MP said.

Another MP warned that the succession debate remains a hot topic in the Luo community.

“You remember what happened to our community in 1994 after the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga? That’s how Ford Kenya party slipped from our hands to Kijana Wamalwa and has remained there to date. It took us time to build ODM and we cannot let it go. We will fight for it regardless of the existing leadership hierarchy which puts Joho and Oparanya above everyone else,” said the MP.