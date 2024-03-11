Raila Odinga’s Azimio names panel for 2022 polls audit

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has named its three members to the panel for the evaluation of the 2022 electoral process, and presidential election whose results were disputed by its leader Raila Odinga.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi on Monday wrote to Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, nominating former Attorney-General and ex-Busia senator Amos Wako (team leader), former Nominated Senator Judith Pareno and forensic expert Julius Njiraini.

Mr Wandayi said the coalition named the three individuals as per the requirement by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

The report was dully adopted by the Senate on February 21, 2024 and the National Assembly on February 22, 2024.

“Pursuant to the said report (page 73, paragraph 263 (a)), I wish, on behalf of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, to appoint the persons to the panel for the evaluation of the 2022 electoral process,” Mr Wandayi wrote.

He called for facilitation of the inauguration of the full panel for “a speedy execution of its mandate.”

“I wish to stress that time is of essence and, therefore, hope that necessary mechanisms shall be put in place to have the full panel inaugurated as soon as possible for it to embark on this onerous task,” he told media in Nairobi.

According to the NADCO report, the leadership of the majority and minority coalitions are required to appoint a panel to evaluate the 2022 electoral process within 21 days of the report’s adoption by Parliament.

“The Panel shall consist of six experts. The majority and minority parties or coalition of parties shall each nominate three experts, and the panel shall jointly appoint a reputable firm or a consortium of firms to undertake the evaluation,” states the report.

“If there is no agreement on the joint appointment of a firm, each side of the panel shall appoint a reputable firm to undertake the evaluation. The two firms shall coordinate the evaluation process.”

The committee also recommended that after the conduct of the evaluation process, the six-member panel shall harmonise the findings of the two firms and submit the harmonised report to Parliament.

“With respect to evaluation of the electoral process under Article 88(4) (h) after a general election, the Elections Act, 2011 be amended to provide for the scope of the evaluation, financing, and reporting,” the report states.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared William Ruto the winner of the August 2022 presidential after he received 50.49 percent of the vote, while Odinga got 48.85 percent.

Mr Odinga rejected the outcome, alleging rigging and opaqueness of the electoral body, but his election petition was thrown out by the Supreme Court that affirmed Dr Ruto’s win.

The opposition, led by Mr Odinga, resorted to street protests but later agreed to enter into dialogue with the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime, resulting in the NADCO report.

Mr Wako, senior counsel, is a former attorney-general and the first Busia senator while Ms Pareno holds a Law degree from University of Nairobi.