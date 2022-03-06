Political latents

From left: Dr Sally Kosgei, Mr Peter Kenneth, Mr Cyrus Jirongo and Mr Zakayo Cheruiyot. These are some of the former powerful names making a return to politics ahead of the August 9 polls.

| File | Nation Media Group

Latent politicians from yesteryears get new life as coalitions take shape

By  Walter Menya  &  Onyango K'Onyango

As he praised the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) constituent parties during the Jubilee National Delegates Convention (NDC) last weekend, there was that hilarious moment when President Uhuru Kenyatta could not remember the name of Cyrus Jirongo’s party.

