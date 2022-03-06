Jubilee embraces small parties as the race to State House gathers pace

The ruling Jubilee Party has started rebranding to revive its dwindling fortunes across the country as it prepares to play a key role in the presidential campaign of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Before its National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Friday, Jubilee had signed partnership agreements with seven political parties mandating it to negotiate for them in the Azimio la Umoja movement.

They are the Party of National Unity, Pamoja African Alliance, United Progressive Alliance, Kenya Union Party, Democratic Alliance Party-Kenya, United Democratic Movement and Upya Party.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni yesterday told the Nation that they had embraced small parties in a move aimed at consolidating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political interests as the succession race gathers pace.

Mr Kioni said their decision to sign a cooperation agreement with some of the parties was brought about by the fact that the Head of State is keen on leaving behind a united country.

“The President is keen on unifying the nation. There is also the question of how we can quickly win the elections in the first round. We will embrace zoning to ensure we win all seats. For example, why would Cyrus Jirongo’s UDP field a candidate in Othaya? Zoning is the reality of the political environment of the day,” he said.

The ruling party’s Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kutuny said they have to reach out to others to build alliances.

“We are increasing our presence through these parties. It is also about appreciating the political dynamics in various regions,” he said.

More parties

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu offered: “We want to bring everyone on board and do so in the most comfortable format that they want, then we move ‘Mbele Pamoja’.”

Mr Kioni said Jubilee will seek to work with more parties.

“We are now courting all parties that are like-minded and decent; upholding integrity. You cannot take insults as your ideology. With the President’s instructions on Saturday during the National Executive Council (NEC), he does not encourage insults. He instructed us to go out there and persuade the people,” he said.

Over 15 parties linked to former allies of President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi have been formed in the past few months, placing themselves at the centre of the 2022 succession battle.

Mt Kenya region has Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party, Democratic Party led by Speaker Justin Muturi and Devolution Empowerment Party led by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

There’s also Ubuntu People’s Forum led by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Usawa Party of Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya.

In Nyanza, Migori Governor Okoth Obado runs the People’s Democratic Party, former Ndhiwa MP Augustino Neto has United Green Movement while Ugenya MP David Ochieng belongs to the Movement for Democracy and Growth.

Prof Egara Kabaji of Masinde Muliro University said the small parties hope to play the role of kingmaker.

“Those are vehicles for individuals who are determined to be on the ballot so that they avoid being thrown out at the preliminary level of nominations,” he said.

Prof Macharia Munene of the United States International University said the emergence of the parties was out of necessity, a move he argued could pose a challenge to the bigwigs who for a long time have enjoyed a monopoly on the country’s politics.

“The many and growing small parties are challenges to supposed bigwigs who imagine they are or should be the ones to decide for everyone else. Those parties reflect the amount of uncertainty, frustration and political distrust across the Mountain,” he said.

Jubilee Director of Elections Kanini Kega (Kieni) said they would work with all like-minded leaders.