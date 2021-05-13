MP Ndindi Nyoro suspended from Parliament over BBI comments

Ndindi Nyoro

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Samwel Owino

Members of the National Assembly have voted to suspend Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro from Parliament for four sittings after calling his colleagues sellouts, traitors and cowards for voting in support on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill on Thursday last week.

