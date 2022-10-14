Nanok, Koskei: The power men in Ruto State House

Former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei appear primed for the top jobs of State House comptroller and President William Ruto’s chief of staff respectively.

The two are the centre of attention as the President crafts a trusted team to manage his day-to-day activities.

Mr Nanok and Mr Koskei were conspicuous when President Ruto received credentials from the new ambassadors of Turkey, Italy, India and France yesterday.

While Mr Nanok appeared to shadow State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua, Mr Koskei was in tow with Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua – a trusted operative of former President Uhuru Kenyatta who also served as Secretary to the Cabinet and Chief of Staff.

The appointment of the pair had been suggested last week, but insiders in Dr Ruto’s circle as well as State House operatives rejected the reports as fake news.

But the appearance of Mr Nanok and Mr Koskei at a key State House event suggests their appointment may be a done deal.

The President’s Chief of Staff and State House Comptroller are the closest people who work with the Head of State.

The Chief of Staff is tasked with coordinating policy, managing operations and supervising staff at the Executive Office of the President.

He communicates with ministries, state departments and agencies on behalf of the President on the day-to-day running of the government.

The Chief of Staff manages the Office of the President and provides overall coordination and substantive support to the office in the implementation of his mandate.

He oversees the planning and delivery of programmes and projects of the office.

The Comptroller, on the other hand, manages State House. Mr Nanok, who was the director-general of the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign team, was a key figure in Dr Ruto’s election secretariat.

During campaigns, Mr Nanok chaired and coordinated the activities of Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties.

Mr Koskei was nominated by President Kenyatta to serve in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in 2018, almost three years after being ejected from the Cabinet over corruption claims.

Another influential person is the long-term personal assistant of Dr Ruto - Farouk Kibet - who will not hold any office but remains very powerful.

Mr Kibet, who has been described as a humble man, exhibits energy and power.

While Mr Kibet’s reputation as a ruthlessly efficient man who gatekeeps for President Ruto is well-known, his wit and folk wisdom are less appreciated.

The man, whose educational background is scanty, is a surprisingly a brilliant organiser.

Conversations with people around the President reveal a man who doles out wisdom from time to time.

For instance, to the President’s allies who initially would relish attacking their rivals based on their modest education, Mr Kibet is said to have told the Kenya Kwanza campaigns to drop the taunt because a majority of voters were (secondary school) grade D material.

On Sunday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua agreed that although they had asked other leaders during the campaigns not to give them instructions, it was only Mr Kibet who was allowed to do so, describing him as an organised person.

He even claimed that he had asked his boss to allow Mr Kibet to be in his office for at least six months but Dr Ruto turned down the request.